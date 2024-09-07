Jannik Sinner Reveals His Greatest Weakness on the Tennis Court
After a rough stretch earlier this summer, Jannik Sinner's incredible season is back on track. The 23-year-old is one match away from winning his second Grand Slam title.
Despite Sinner's dominance, people are still looking for a flaw in his game. After losing to Sinner in the US Open semifinals, Jack Draper suggested that his opponent's only weakness was that he was "too nice."
When asked if he was too nice, Sinner laughed off the question. But he did provide a candid answer on his greatest weakness.
Sinner told the media, "Yeah, going for sure on the net, you know, sometimes I miss some volleys. Shot selection sometimes is still, I feel like I can make it a little bit better. There are also some small things, the small details what makes a big difference in high level."
Sinner explained how he and his team analyze each match and take the time to work on each individual aspect of his game.
"You have to go through certain moments. I lost matches, you know, by doing the right things and then you have to keep working on that, and then sometimes I won matches even doing the wrong things. So you always have to talk with your team and trying to find the right balance."
Sinner concluded with a statement everyone can agree with, "I'm quite sure that I still can improve."
Sinner faces Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. EST.