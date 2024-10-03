Naomi Osaka Responds to Critics By Bluntly Spelling Out Her Accomplishments
Professional athletes deal with trolls and hateful comments every day online, but there was one word said about Naomi Osaka that she didn't let slide.
The four-time major champion saw an online troll call her a "fluke" recently, and Osaka wanted to clap back to prove why she wasn't a "fluke." She's had a lot of successes in her career, and she laid them out easily for the troll.
"I just saw someone call me a fluke," Osaka wrote on Threads. "How is it possible to be a fluke with 4 grand slams, lighting the Olympic torch, beating multiple top 20 opponents and being close to top 50 the year after giving birth? Foh, you couldn't even touch one of my accomplishments with your fingernail."
While this year hasn't necessarily been Osaka's best on tour, she's accomplished some great feats just one year after giving birth to her first child last summer. She missed the entirety of the 2023 season, but she was still able to beat some top opponents and advance past the first round in major tournaments. After all she's been through, Osaka sees these moments as big wins.