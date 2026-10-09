Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Naomi Osaka Will Headline Australian Open's Next 1 Point Slam

Since 2025, the Australian Open has held a competition where top-ranked professional tennis players compete against tournament wildcards and qualified players from the Australian tennis community. On October 8th, 2026, the AO officially announced which four pros would be headlining the contest in 2027.

Sinner, Alcaraz, and Osaka Named as Headliners

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Naomi Osaka have been named as the professional athletes headlining the 2027 Australian Open’s 1 Point Slam. They each have a rich history with the tournament, with Osaka winning in 2019 and 2021, Sinner winning consecutively in 2024 and 2025, and Alcaraz returning as the defending champion. Coco Gauff will serve as the contest’s fourth featured player.

In an official press report, AO Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said, “Having stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Jannik Sinner locked in to play, alongside everyday Australians qualifying via local competition and through State Championships, captures exactly what this event is about, bringing people together through tennis in an exciting and inclusive way.”

“The AO 1 Point Slam is unlike anything else in world sport,” Larner continued. “It creates an opportunity for grassroots tennis players to share the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the game and delivers a level of excitement that only the Australian Open can provide.”

How the 1 Point Slam Works

The 1 Point Slam is a single-elimination contest where seeded professional tennis players, amateur tennis players, and AO wildcards compete against one another. Every matchup involves a single point played using standard rules, and the player who wins said point moves on to the next matchup. This process continues until one final champion remains.

To qualify for the 1 Point Slam, amateurs must play in local AO 1 Point Slam competitions run by 1,000 different clubs throughout Australia. The two winners from each state and territory will then get to compete in the official contest during AO Opening Week.

The 1 Point Slam takes place before the Australian Open actually starts, this year occurring on Wednesday, January 13th at Rod Laver Stadium. The winner will receive $1 million in prize money as well as a signature AO 1 Point Slam trophy crafted from Australian silver.

Previous 1 Point Slams

In this year’s 1 Point Slam, Castle Hill (NSW) Tennis Club’s Jordan Smith won the $1 million grand prize. He did so by defeating all of his competitors, including then ATP No. 2 Jannik Sinner. Smith chose to invest the money in a house with his girlfriend, adding, “I can’t speak. It’s unbelievable.”

The 1 Point Slam was first held as part of the 2025 Australian Open, and the prize money then was $60,000. Wildcard Omar Jasika won the inaugural trophy by defeating fellow Australian player Priscilla Hon in the final. In January, we will get to see who will become the third player to win the Australian Open’s most exciting new competition.