Carlos Alcaraz Posts 2-Word Message After Australian Open Title

On Sunday night in Melbourne, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in four sets to win the 2026 Australian Open men's singles title: 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

Alcaraz picked up the seventh Grand Slam title of his career, becoming the youngest man to ever accomplish the feat at just 22 years old. The Spanish superstar took a rare victory lap on social media with his first post following the championship match.

"Job completed!"

Alcaraz shared an old picture of himself as a kid playing on clay courts in Spain. The two-word caption read, "Job completed! [Salute emoji]."

It will quickly be forgotten now that Alcaraz has won a Major title at all four events, but he had historically struggled in the Australian Open. This year was the first time he advanced beyond the quarterfinals.

"AND WE DID IT!!!"

AND WE DID IT!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V1cjC20T4V — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) February 1, 2026

Alcaraz was not done posting on social media following his incredible achievement. The seven-time Grand Slam champion shared a picture of himself hugging the trophy with the caption, "AND WE DID IT!!!"

Alcaraz and his team deserve extra praise as this was his first tournament without longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Many fans and media members did not know how Alcaraz would perform without his longtime coach.

Djokovic's Influence on Alcaraz

This just in: man regrets inspiring child pic.twitter.com/tOdxTtbct2 — Served with Andy Roddick (@Served_Podcast) January 31, 2026

Thanks to modern technology and social media, the new generation of athletes has pictures documenting their rise to superstardom. Andy Roddick shared an iconic photo of Alcaraz watching Djokovic as a kid with the caption, "This just in: man regrets inspiring child."

After today's victory, Alcaraz has evened his record against Djokovic at 5-5. He also got revenge for last year's quarterfinal loss to Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz Makes History

Carlos Alcaraz right now 👇



✅ At 22, the youngest ever player to complete the Career Grand Slam, breaking an 87 year record

✅ Does it by winning first #AusOpen title

✅ The youngest player to win x7 Men's Grand Slam titles

✅ The second Spaniard to win the AO after Rafael… pic.twitter.com/qT0DS8MbpA — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026

Alcaraz broke an 87-year record by becoming the youngest ever player to complete the Career Grand Slam. He did it by winning his first-ever Australian Open title, becoming the second Spaniard to do so after Rafael Nadal.

The 2026 Australian Open is over, and now the ATP and WTA schedule marches forward. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

