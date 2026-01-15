Coco Gauff Dealt Brutal 2026 Australian Open Draw

Earlier this morning, tournament organizers for the Australian Open unveiled the men's and women's singles draw. Tennis fans quickly poured over the brackets to chart out potential paths to the finals for their favorite players.

Luckily for Coco Gauff, she moved up to WTA World No. 3 just before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year. However, that will not save her from an incredibly challenging path to the final in Melbourne. Below is a round-by-round breakdown of Gauff's potential path to a third Grand Slam title.

Coco's quarter of AO draw pic.twitter.com/8O8QjxlmPh — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) January 15, 2026

In the first round, Gauff will face Kamilla Rakhimova. Gauff is 1-0 against Rakhimova, having just beaten her in last fall's China Open.

In the second round, Gauff will face either Olga Danilovic or Venus Williams. Danilovic, the World No. 68, is the most likely opponent for Gauff, and they have never played each other before.

Should Gauff advance to the third round, she could face either 32-seed Markéta Vondroušová or Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Gauff is 3-0 against Vondroušová. However, she is 0-1 against Bouzas Maneiro, having just lost to her in the 2026 United Cup.

Coco Gauff’s projected Australian Open 2026 draw as the 2024 semifinalist returns to Melbourne 🎾



Is this the year she breaks through in Melbourne 👀?#AustralianOpen #CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/3PYxxLA7vu — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) January 15, 2026

Gauff's road to the final gets even trickier in the fourth round. She could face 15-seed Emma Navarro, 19-seed Karolína Muchová, or Alex Eala. Gauff is 1-2 against Navarro, 4-0 against Muchová, and has never faced Eala before.

In the quarterfinals, Gauff could face 8-seed Mirra Andreeva, 12-seed Elina Svitolina, 23-seed Diana Shnaider, 26-seed Dayana Yastremska, or Maria Sakkari. Gauff is 4-0 against Andreeva, 2-1 against Svitolina, 0-1 against Shnaider, 3-1 against Yastremska, and 6-5 against Sakkari.

The semifinals could bring a matchup against 1-seed Aryna Sabalenka, 7-seed Jasmine Paolini, or 14-seed Clara Tauson. Gauff is 6-6 against Sabalenka, 4-3 against Paolini, and has never faced Tauson before.

Our top 8 for #AO26 👀



Will one of them take home the crown? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c3IK3kjCLt — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2026

Should Gauff make it through her side of the bracket, the final could be a matchup against 2-seed Iga Swiatek, 4-seed Amanda Anisimova, 5-seed Elena Rybakina, or defending champion and 9-seed Madison Keys. Gauff is 5-11 against Swiatek, 1-0 against Rybakina, 1-2 against Anisimova, and 3-3 against Keys.

The 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

