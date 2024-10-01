Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz Facing Off in China Open Finals
There is no debate about the future faces of men's tennis. The top two players in the world are Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Despite being in their early 20s, both players tower above the competition in the sport.
For the first time this year, fans will get to see Sinner and Alcaraz face off in the finals. Earlier today, Sinner defeated Yunchaokete Bu, and Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the China Open.
Sinner and Alcaraz have played each other nine times in their young careers. Alcaraz holds a narrow 5-4 lead, including wins in both of their matches earlier this year.
Sinner is 55-5 this season with six titles, including two Grand Slam championships. The Italian player has been dominant on hard courts, winning the Australian Open and US Open.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz is 43-9 this year with three titles. The Spanish player won the French Open, Wimbledon, and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.
The only blemish on Sinner's sterling record this year has been his doping controversy. In August, Alcaraz took the high road when asked about Sinner's situation. There is clearly a lot of respect between the Gen-Z star athletes.
