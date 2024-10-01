Coco Gauff Helps Naomi Osaka Off the Court After Back Injury
Tennis fans had long awaited the rematch between Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka. The two transformational women's players had played four times before today's Round of 16 match at the China Open.
Unfortunately, the match did not enjoy a thrilling conclusion. After losing the first set 3-6, Osaka battled back to win the second set 6-4. However, she was forced to retire in the third set due to a back injury.
Osaka explained on social media, "I locked my back up during practice earlier and honestly wasn't sure if I could even play but I just wanted to try, unfortunately things just got progressively worse during the match. Totally worth it though lol."
The highlight of the match actually came after it was over when Gauff helped Osaka carry her bags off the court. The two players have had a strong relationship built on mutual admiration for years.
When speaking with the media, Gauff said, "I wish Naomi a speedy recovery. Nobody wants to win a match like this, especially at one set all. Overall, I tried my best. It wasn't my best tennis. I don't know, it was just one of those matches where you're trying your best each point."
Gauff will face Yulia Starodubtsewa in the quarterfinals of the China Open on Wednesday. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.