Jannik Sinner & Daniil Medvedev to Meet Again at Shanghai Masters
Tennis is full of rivalries thanks to the nonstop nature of the ATP Tour. Once again, fans will be treated to yet another rematch between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. It will be the fifth time the two players have faced this year.
Earlier today, Sinner defeated Ben Shelton, and Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a showdown in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Sinner and Shelton will play each other at 3:00 a.m. EST on Thursday morning.
Currently, Medvedev leads the head-to-head by a slim margin of 7-6. However, Sinner has won six of their last seven meetings. Sinner bested Medvedev at the US Open and Australian Open, while Medvedev picked up a win at Wimbledon.
When asked about his matchup against Sinner, Medvedev said, "With Jannik, we've had a lot of tough battles. It's what I'm gonna bring tomorrow. Tactically, I don't know yet. I'll discuss with my coach. Mentally, I have to fight. He's No. 1 in the world now. I'd say him and Carlos are probably the best. Never underestimate Novak."
Meanwhile, Sinner said, "We know each other quite well now; we know exactly what to expect, more or less. But, of course, he will change a couple of things, and I will change, and then we'll see what's coming out. Of course, it's going to be a very tough match, physical match, mental match, and also tactical, so let's see what's coming."
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.