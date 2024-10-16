Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz Slated for Six Kings Slam Semifinals
On Wednesday afternoon, Carlos Alcaraz rolled over Holger Rune in the first round of the Six Kings Slam. Now, tennis fans all over the world get the matchup they want.
Alcaraz will face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals on Thursday. With Nadal retiring after the Davis Cup, this will be the last time the two Spanish tenish legends ever play each other.
After his match against Rune, Alcaraz was asked about facing Nadal. The 21-year-old said, "For me, it's a privilege playing against him once again. It’s going to be tough for me. I'll enjoy sharing the court with him once again. It's really difficult for everyone."
While the Six Kings Slam is an exhibition and does not have any impact on the ATP record books, it does add an exciting final chapter to the friendly rivalry known as "Nadalcaraz."
Nadal and Alcaraz have played each other three times, with Nadal leading 2-1. Of course, the two teamed up to play doubles together in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Spain men's doubles team advanced to the quarterfinals before they were eliminated.
On the other side of the bracket, Jannik Sinner will face Novak Djokovic. Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets earlier today. The winners of the semifinals will meet in the finals for a chance to win $6 million (in addition to their $1.5 million appearance fee).
Even if it is just an exhibition, tomorrow's match between Nadal and Alcaraz will be historic. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.