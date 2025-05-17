Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Hamburg Open Before Roland Garros
ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Bitpanda Hamburg Open. On Friday, Sinner defeated Tommy Paul to advance to the final of the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia).
With a showdown against Carlos Alcaraz scheduled for Sunday, Sinner will have no time to compete in the ATP 500 tournament in Hamburg. After winning five straight matches, battling against Alcaraz is a solid place to leave off before Roland Garros.
That makes the Italian Open the final tournament for Sinner before Roland Garros. Despite one rough set against Paul, Sinner has looked flawless since returning from his three-month ban this past week.
The Hamburg Open welcomes 32 top singles players to Germany for one final chance to prepare on clay courts before the French Open.
Alexander Zverev looks to defend his title in front of his home country as the top seed. Other stars include two-seed Frances Tiafoe and three-seed Andrey Rublev. Meanwhile, other contenders look to improve their standing before heading to Paris.
Meanwhile, Sinner was joined by Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Paul, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in dropping out the Hamburg Open.
Fans can expect Sinner to be the one-seed entering Roland Garros. The second Grand Slam of the year runs from May 25 - June 8.
Sinner is currently 12-0 and looking to win his second title of the year in as many tournaments. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
