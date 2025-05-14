Jannik Sinner Gifts Tennis Racket to Pope Leo XIV in Vatican Meeting
Tennis has enjoyed the global spotlight over the past week. Italian superstar Jannik Sinner's return from a three-month ban took place at the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) and at the same time as the Papal Conclave.
Even better, the world has learned Pope Leo XIV is a huge sports fan — especially tennis. So, it is only fitting that the ATP World No. 1 pays a visit to the most popular sports fan on the planet.
After defeating Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the Italian Open yesterday, Sinner had today off and made a quick trip to the Vatican. Luckily for tennis fans, the historic meeting was filmed and shared on social media.
In a 43-second video filmed by the Vatican media and shared on the Italian Open's social media channels, Sinner is seen gifting a racket to the newly-elected Pope and discussing his return to action in Rome.
Leo asked if it was the same racket Sinner played with, and the three-time Grand Slam champion explained it was very similar, just a different color.
Leo looked at the racket with a smile and joked, "Wimbledon would let me play!" Sinner pulled out a tennis ball and offered to play, but Leo declined, "Here, we'll break something. Maybe best to leave it."
The meeting took place in the rooms attached to the Vatican's Paul VI Hall. Sinner was accompanied by his family and the President of the Italian Tennis Federation, Alberto Binaghi.
It was a great moment that showed how sports unite people from all walks of life. Hopefully, it will not be the last time we see Sinner and Leo talking tennis in the Vatican.
Sinner is currently 10-0 on the season with one title (the Australian Open). He faces Casper Ruud in the Italian Open quarterfinal tomorrow, Thursday, May 15.
