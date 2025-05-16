First Look: Iga Swiatek & Ben Shelton's Rainbow Kits for Roland Garros
Every major sportswear brand brings its best apparel and footwear to the Grand Slams. Clay court season is in full swing, and the tennis world is preparing to descend upon Paris for Roland Garros later this month.
Parisian culture dictates a high quality of fashion, and no company wants an unforced error on the clay courts of Philippe Chatrier. Over the past month, various brands have already begun rolling out their on-court kits for the French Open.
Earlier today, fans got their first look at On's "Summer" and "Mid-Summer" court collections designed for Roland Garros and the start of grass court season.
It looks like On is sticking with its gradient designs for Grand Slams, this time using a rainbow mix of green, yellow, blue, and purple. The collections do not appear on the On website (yet); instead, they leaked early at TennisWarehouse.com.
The On Men's Summer Court collection includes just three pieces available for purchase at this time: the Court Sleeveless Top ($70), Court Top ($80), and Court Short ($80).
Tennis fans can expect to see Ben Shelton and Joao Fonseca debut the rainbow-inspired kits on court in Paris later this month.
Meanwhile, the On Women's Summer and Mid-Summer Court collection has more to offer at this time. It sticks with the rainbow gradient for Summer while using a familiar black and purple color scheme for Mid-Summer.
The Summer and Mid-Summer Court collections include the Courtside Pleat Skirt ($100), Court Skirt ($100), Court Crop Top ($80), Court Top ($80), and Court Tank ($70). Fans can expect to see Iga Swiatek wear pieces from the collection as she defends her French Open title.
Some tennis fans on social media have expressed a desire to see On move away from the gradient patterns, but the Swiss brand always stands out on the court compared to rival companies that try to blend in with neutral designs.
The 2025 French Open runs from May 25 - June 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis Style News
Yonex releases its Paris 2025 Collection for Roland Garros.
Daniil Medvedev's 2025 French Open kit is available online at Lacoste.
Nike's planned outfit for Rafael Nadal at 2025 Roland Garros has surfaced online.
Jannik Sinner Explains His All-Black Nike Kit at the Italian Open.