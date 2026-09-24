Jannik Sinner Set To Make ATP Return at China Open

Men’s singles tennis has looked very different without the presence of arguably its two best players. Alcaraz finally made his return to competitive play at the US Open, and it looks like Sinner will make his own at the upcoming ATP 500 tournament in Beijing. He was last seen at Wimbledon, where he defeated Alexander Zverev in four sets (6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Return of the ATP No. 1 Player

Sinner has revealed that he will play at the upcoming China Open. The tournament begins this year on September 30th and runs until October 6th. He is preparing to fly to Beijing this weekend and train for the week leading up to his official return.

Filippo Volandri, Italy’s Davis Cup captain, confirmed that Sinner has already returned to regular training. He said that Sinner had been off the tour for nearly 50 days and that “for Jannik, for now, the priority is to come back to 100% on the tour. He needs all the time necessary to achieve that. Then, we will have all the necessary discussions.”

Defending Champion

A big part of Sinner’s return in Beijing is likely his desire to defend the title he took home last year. At the 2025 China Open final, he faced rising American player Learner Tien and defeated him in straight sets (6-2, 6-2). It will be quite difficult but not impossible for Sinner to replicate the win after his two months away from competitive play.

Sinner has also made it to the final match of the two China Opens before last year. He took home his first title in Beijing in 2023 after defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (7-6, 7-6). In 2024, the Italian player was defeated by his rival Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling three-set showdown (6-7, 6-4, 7-6).

A Slower Return than Alcaraz

Sinner’s proposed China Open run marks a much slower path than Alcaraz took with his own major injury this season. The Spanish player spent four months away from the ATP Tour due to a left wrist injury and returned with a Grand Slam attempt at Flushing Meadows. The impressive Ben Shelton ended Alcaraz’s US Open run in a record-breaking five-set match, likely due to this sudden return.

Several major tennis commentators have suggested that Sinner should take a slow and steady return to competition so that he is ready for his next Masters attempt, the ATP Finals, and ultimately the Australian Open in January. Analyst Stefano Pescosolido reminded tennis fans that the Italian player should “plan for the following year as effectively as possible.”

The Current Men’s Field

Sinner is returning to the ATP Tour with the men’s field in a unique place. Alcaraz is back but not yet at the top form he once was, whereas Alexander Zverev has taken full advantage of this season’s injuries to win his first Grand Slam titles. The many five-set matches at the US Open, mixed with returns to the Laver Cup and the Davis Cup, have also likely tired out rising competitors like Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

Even though he has been out of commission for so much of this season, Sinner just entered his 90th week at the No.1 spot on the ATP World Rankings, and Zverev remains 1,8000 points behind him. Anything can happen in Beijing and for the rest of the season, but what matters is that any true men’s tennis fan will be happy to see Sinner back on the court.