Jannik Sinner Survives Health Scare to Beat Holger Rune in Australian Open
Jannik Sinner defeated Holger Rune in a drama-filled match in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday. Despite some scary and unnerving moments, Sinner beat Rune in four sets: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Likely due to the sweltering heat in Melbourne, the ATP World No. 1 experienced a concerning health scare halfway through the second set. After double-faulting and falling to 3-5 in the set, Sinner indicated to his box that he was struggling with his movement on his left side.
During the third set, Sinner left the court for treatment get evaluated by his physios at the side of the with a monitor attached to his finger. Sinner was also seen shaking on the sidelines during a changeover.
After an 11-minute break, Sinner came from behind to close out the third set. Rune also got a break to receive medical treatment for his right knee. However, the breaks in action were not yet over.
Down 0-1 in the fourth set, Sinner's first serve hit the net so hard that it broke the bolt connecting it to the court. Play was suspended for over 20 minutes, with a new hole drilled for the net housing. The break gave both players a reprieve from the intensity of the match and the heat.
Sinner came out of the last break strong to close out the match and punch his ticket to the quarterfinals, where he will face Alex de Minaur.
After the match, the defending Australian Open champion said his limping was because he felt unwell, not due to an injury. He also confessed that he woke up not feeling well, and changed up his usual pre-match routine.
Speaking to the fans in his on-court interview, Sinner said, "Today the support meant so much to me. I really needed you guys today. It’s 90% yours and 10% I tried to make you happy."
Meanwhile, Rune was not pleased with the medical timeouts during his hot streak. "It's fair that he got checked, but it took a bit longer than I expected. I had good momentum in this moment so it was not the worst timing from his side.
They checked him on the court, and the umpire said he needed further checks, more checks, and then he came back firing, so I don’t know what they did."
However, Rune struck a more conciliatory tone in a social media post after the match. He shared a picture of Sinner and himself shaking hands at the net.
The caption read, "Mentally a super challenging match for both of us. I will take a lot of learning with me from today and continue the good work. Best of luck the rest of the way @janniksin @AustralianOpen."
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.