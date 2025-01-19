Carlos Alcaraz Rocks Andre Agassi's Tennis Shoes at Australian Open
What is better than advancing to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open? Picking up a fourth-round win and then lacing up a pair of iconic retro Nike tennis shoes.
On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jack Draper in two sets after the British star was forced to retire due to injury. After consoling his opponent, Alcaraz excited some fans by switching out shoes.
The Spanish superstar paid homage to tennis legend Andre Agassi by rocking his retro Nike tennis shoes. Agassi's tennis shoes have enjoyed retro releases over the years and are hitting shelves again later this month.
While some fans gawked over a shirtless Alcaraz after the match, others began searching out his tennis shoes. The Nike Air Tech Challenge II was first released in 1990 as the second installment of Agassi's signature line.
The Nike Air Tech Challenge II was designed by Tinker Hatfield, who is credited for saving Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line after the Air Jordan 2.
The Nike Air Tech Challenge II continues its retro run by dropping un the "Racer Pink" colorway on January 31 for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.
It is no surprise that Alcaraz got a pair of the highly anticipated kicks before the official release date. Last summer, Alcaraz signed a massive contract extension with Nike. Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be the face of Nike tennis moving forward.
Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals on January 20. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.