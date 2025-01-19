Jannik Sinner's Australian Open Outfit Draws Snoopy Comparisons
Jannik Sinner is a shooting star in tennis, and the World No. 1 has already received a few nicknames and monikers from fans.
Some like to reference Sinner's bright red hair with "Carrot Top," while others give the nod to his childhood name as the "Fox."
Sinner clearly prefers "Fox," as his signature Nike logo is in the shape of the animal. However, Sinner's Nike outfit at the Australian Open is drawing comparisons to another anthropomorphic animal - Snoopy.
The Tennis Channel recently shared an image of a fan's social media post alongside pictures of Sinner and Snoopy. The post read, "He's secretly a Peanuts fan. @janniksin #ausopen."
Despite being dominant on the court, Sinner does share some resemblance to Snoopy. Sinner's soft yellow Nike kit at Melbourne accentuates his laid-back personality.
This is not the first time Sinner has drawn comparisons to Snoopy. Last summer, a viral tweet thread shared several images of Sinner on the court next to Snoopy playing tennis. The resemblance is uncanny.
All jokes aside, Nike has big plans for Sinner. The two agreed to a ten-year, $150 million footwear and apparel deal in 2022. Then, last Fall, Sinner debuted his signature logo and limited-edition apparel before the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
Additionally, Sinner is the first men's tennis player with separate outfits for days and nights at the Australian since Roger Federer in 2014. Federer has since left Nike in retirement to team up with the Swiss sportswear brand On.
Sinner faces Holger Rune in the fourth round of the Australian Open at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight. Fans can expect to see him wear his Snoopy-ish night outfit. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.