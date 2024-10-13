Novak Djokovic Gives Sad Assessment of His Season
Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets during the finals of the Shanghai Masters. It is yet another sign of the intergenerational changing of the guard in men's tennis.
As always, Djokovic was cordial in defeat. However, he did not hold back in his self-assessment after the match. When asked if he was satisfied with his performance this season, Djokovic gave a blunt and sad answer.
The 37-year-old said, "This has been one of the worst-performing seasons in terms of results. But, you know, it was going to come at some point where, you know, I wouldn't win slams and maintain that highest level for so many years in a row. And that's okay, I'm happy with my gold medal from Olympics, that was the main goal for this year."
Djokovic continued, "Of course, I wish that I could have gotten at least a Grand Slam title or won a big title, but it's fine, you know… it is what it is. It's a kind of a season that you just have to accept, embrace, and I'm more than happy with what I have achieved throughout my career, so I'll just, yeah, see what next challenges bring to me."
Djokovic is currently ranked World No. 4 and has a record of 37-9 this year. That would be a high water mark for the vast majority of players on the ATP Tour, but that is not enough for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.
