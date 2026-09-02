Naomi Osaka Debuts Nike’s Basketball-Inspired US Open Look With Allen Iverson Tribute

Osaka’s latest US Open outfit wasn’t just about tennis. It was a tribute to one of basketball’s most influential style icons, Allen Iverson, built as part of Nike’s larger basketball-themed campaign for this year’s tournament.

Peeling Back Osaka’s Look

Naomi Osaka arrived on court for her first match of the 2026 US Open in a hooded tulle gown covered in newspaper clippings that chronicled the highs and lows of her career, designed by Who Decides War. Underneath it, she wore a Nike basketball-inspired kit featuring a red, black, and white color scheme, complete with a headband and armband, a direct homage to Allen Iverson’s iconic look with the 76ers.

As the gown came off court-side, the transformation revealed the match outfit underneath, turning the walk-on into a two-part fashion statement rather than just a single look. Osaka explained the concept plainly afterward, saying, “Nike said basketball, so I said, ‘OK, you want basketball, I’ll give you basketball.’”

Why an Iverson Tribute?

Osaka spoke about Iverson’s influence on how athletes present themselves, calling him a “trailblazer” who shifted the way NBA players dress by merging culture, sports, and fashion in a way that felt authentic rather than manufactured.

For a player who has become known herself for treating her on-court entrances as style statements, the comparison tracks perfectly. Both athletes have built a public identity that is just as much about how they looked as how they played.

When asked about the reasoning behind her kit, Osaka said, “It’s my tribute to Iverson. I really like him a lot.” All that's missing now is Osaka channeling Iverson’s most famous rant in her next press conference by saying, “We’re talking about practice, not a game, practice.”

Part of a Bigger Nike Theme

Nike built its entire 2026 US Open athlete campaign around a basketball theme, tying into the Knicks’ NBA championship earlier this year. Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are also wearing hardwood-inspired kits at this year’s tournament, though Osaka’s Iverson homage is the most detailed and personal execution of this theme.

Who Decides War detailed the construction of the tulle-and-newspaper gown, noting the layered use of tulle and French terry, and pointed to a 2020 Virgil Abloh design as a reference point for the silhouette. It’s a nod that adds real fashion pedigree to what could have otherwise been seen as a simple gimmick.

The Result and Iverson’s Reaction

Osaka backed up the look with a straight-sets win, beating Anastasia Zakharova 7-6, 7-6 to advance. This is the latest in what’s become a pattern for her this season: Osaka has quietly been the fashion highlight of every major she’s played this year, treating her entrances with the same intentionality she brings to her tennis.

The tribute didn’t go unnoticed by Iverson, either. He reposted a photo of Osaka’s look on his own Instagram, writing, “Wow what an honor! Big fan, can’t wait to meet you!”