A Look Inside Iga Swiatek's Rough 2026 Season

Iga Swiatek was once one of the brightest stars on the WTA Tour, and she even peaked at No. 1 in 2022 before staying there for 75 consecutive weeks. From then until 2025, she also secured one Grand Slam title every single year. It wasn’t until this season that a noticeable dip hit Swiatek’s performance. Below, we take a closer look at how the Polish player’s 2026 season has shaken out.

Swiatek’s 2025 Season

Swiatek’s 2025 season suggested that she should still be in the conversation for one of the WTA’s top players alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. She started out fairly strong with five semifinal finishes, including at the Australian Open and the French Open.

Swiatek then took home her first Wimbledon title by defeating Amanda Anisimova in a wild double bagel (6-0, 6-0) win. The Polish player followed that finish up with a first Cincinnati Open title against Jasmine Paolini (7-5, 6-4). Swiatek was eliminated from the US Open in the quarterfinals by Anisimova, marking the first sign of the rough season to come.

Swiatek’s Early 2026 Season

The 2026 season started out in a somewhat rough place for Swiatek. Even though the Polish team ultimately won their first United Cup title, she did not help by losing her opening singles match against Belinda Bencic. At the Australian Open, she did somewhat better but lost to eventual champion Rybakina in straight sets (7-5, 6-1).

After this upset, Swiatek also only made it to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and then decided to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championship. At the Miami Open a few months later, the Polish player ended a 73-opening-match-win streak when Magda Linette defeated her in a three-set showdown (1-6, 7-5, 6-3).

A Mid-Season Coaching Change

After the shocking opening-round exit at the Miami Open, Swiatek decided to part ways with Wim Fissette, her head coach of the past two years. When commenting on the split, the Polish player said, “I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court of course … That being said, after many months of working together with my coach Wim Fissette, I've decided to take a different path.”

In the weeks following that decision, Swiatek consulted with legendary Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal at his academy about how to make the most of the remaining season. She chose to appoint Francisco Roig, the tennis coach who helped bring Nadal to 22 Grand Slam titles during his illustrious career.

Rare Win in Toronto

Swiatek’s one singles title win of the 2026 season so far has come at the National Bank Open. She was fresh off a surprise third-round Wimbledon defeat by rising Filipina star Alex Eala, but that did not stop the Polish player from winning her first two matches in straight sets.

The real test for Swiatek came when she faced Rybakina in the final. The Kazakhstani player was having a pretty phenomenal year and already had a Grand Slam title under her belt. However, Swiatek won her 26th career title in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).

Surprise US Open Exit

After a Canadian Open title and a semifinal defeat by Jessica Pegula in Cincinnati, Swiatek was a bit of a wildcard walking into Flushing Meadows. Nevertheless, she defeated Xiy Wang 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and then took down Nadia Podoroska also in two sets (6-3, 6-2).

Swiatek had a tough battle in the third round against Marie Bouzkova but narrowly won after both sets went to tiebreak games and each ended 7-3. In the fourth round, the Polish player faced the rejuvenated Qinwen Zheng, and she seemed to be making quick progress. After taking a 5-0 lead, Swiatek lost the next seven straight games and lost the second set 6-3 for an early exit.

The Rest of the Season

Swiatek’s 2026 season has only the Wuhan Open left, and she must find success there if she wants to secure her place at the WTA Finals. In an interview with Radio Zet, Roag sounded optimistic, saying, “Above all, she made fewer mistakes [in recent tournaments]. But Iga is Iga. She has to try.”

“Her forehand had a better shape,” he continued, “and she played better angles on her backhand … We still need to improve all of these things, and many more, but that’s the foundation.” However, Roag’s comments were made before Swiatek was eliminated by Elise Mertens at the China Open quarterfinal. It will be decided next week how the Polish player’s season ends.