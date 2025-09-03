Amanda Anisimova Upsets Iga Swiatek in US Open Quarterfinals
Less than two months ago, Amanda Anisimova suffered a lopsided defeat to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final. Swiatek did not drop a single game in a match that lasted just 57 minutes.
Today, the eight-seeded Anisimova pulled off an upset victory over the second-seeded Swiatek in the US Open quarterfinals: 6-4, 6-3.
"I've been having the run of my life here. The first day I got here, I was like, 'OK, let's try and get through one round,'" Anisimova said in her on-court interview after the match. "This has been such a dream. To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me."
After falling behind early at the start of both sets, Anisimova proved her mental toughness by battling through the slow starts. She was 4/9 in break point opportunities compared to Swiatek's 2/4.
Anisimova tallied three aces and two double faults, winning points on 71% and 56% of her serves. Meanwhile, Swiatek hit two aces and three double faults, winning points on 70% and 37% of her serves.
Despite it being an upset, Swiatek was prepared for a challenge against Anisimova. "No, I know that she's a good player. She can play great tennis. So for me, I was, like, ready for a tough match," explained Swiatek in her post-match press conference.
Plus, an interesting fact for disappointed American tennis fans. Anisimova became the first American woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal on all three surfaces (clay, grass, and hard court) since Venus and Serena Williams in 2002, according to The Tennis Letter.
Swiatek falls to 53-13 with this loss. Meanwhile, Anisimova improves to 38-15 and will face either Karolina Muchova or Naomi Osaka in the semifinals on Thursday, September 4.
The 2025 US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
