Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula Name Most Superstitious Tennis Player

There has been a proliferation of tennis podcasts over the past few years, but none are as entertaining as "The Player's Box Podcast." Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk give fans a sneak peek at the lives of professional tennis players on a weekly basis.

Their episodes are informative and entertaining, but above all else, hilarious. In a new episode dropped today, the co-hosts play a rapid-fire game of "Who is Most Likely To," rattling off answers without any filter.

Iga Swiatek is the Most Superstitious

Keys asked who is the most superstitious with routines, and Pegula quickly answered, "Iga (Swiatek)." All of the co-hosts nodded along in agreement. Of course, it was not intended as a slight or shot at Swiatek, and most of their answers were self-deprecating jokes.

However, fans quickly uncovered an interview from one of Swiatek's on-court interviews after a match at Wimbledon where she asserted, "I'm not superstitious."

Iga Swiatek Said She is Not Superstitious

Also, we cannot forget the hilarious moment during the 2025 Australian Open semifinal match between Keys and Swiatek, where Swiatek took her time going through swing motions while Keys was ready to serve, only to get aced.

Keys went on to win the match (and the Australian Open), but Swiatek got some revenge with a win at the 2025 WTA Finals to extend her head-to-head lead 6-2 against Keys.

Iga Swiatek Might Be Superstitious

Meanwhile, Swiatek has a narrow 6-5 lead over Pegula in head-to-head matches on tour. They have faced off twice over the past two years, with Pegula winning both matches.

The fact that both players have had any level of success against Swiatek speaks to their greatness. Swiatek won her sixth Grand Slam title earlier this year at Wimbledon and turned what could have been a disastrous season into another incredible campaign.

The 2026 WTA season will be here in less than two months. Fans can expect more amazing content from The Player's Box Podcast throughout the off-season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

