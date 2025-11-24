The 25 Most Iconic Kits of the 2025 Tennis Season

The dust has finally settled on an unforgettable 2025 tennis season. Players on the ATP and WTA Tours brought their best throughout the marathon campaign, and most of their sponsors did an incredible job with on-court kits.

Fashion is intertwined with tennis more than any other sport, and this year was a reminder of that fact. We saw brands dip into their rich catalogs, while others looked to the future. Below are the top 25 kits of the 2025 season.

25. Iga Swiatek (On)

Iga Swiatek wears On dress at the 2025 Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

The sunny Melbourne skies bouncing off the Velocity Blue courts at Rod Laver Arena always provide a much-needed pop of color for tennis fans in the United States. On understood the assignment, dressing Iga Swiatek in a creamsicle flavored Court Tank ($70) and Court Skirt ($80) that was one of her best looks of the year.

24. Jannik Sinner (Nike)

Jannik Sinner wears Nike at the Italian Open. | IMAGO / Action Plus

It was not a good year for Nike Tennis kits, but Jannik Sinner's return from a three-month ban to Rome in an all-black kit was just aura farming. Sinner doesn't like bright kits, yet Nike still dresses him like Snoopy and Luigi. The NikeCourt Advantage Polo ($80) and matching shorts ($70) was his best look of the year.

23. Arthur Fils (Lacoste)

Arthur Fils wear Lacoste at the French Open. | IMAGO / BSR Agency

Arthur Fils probably should not have played Roland Garros because of an injury. But the Frenchman drove his fans wild with his second-round win over Jaume Munar in what turned out to be one of his last matches of the year. Plus, the clay-splattered design on his Lacoste polo ($155) was a solid look, too.

22. Novak Djokovic (Lacoste)

Novak Djokovic wears Lacoste at the US Open. | IMAGO / Roger Parker

The greatest tennis player of all time joined other legends of the sport by wearing black at the US Open. In an exclusive interview with Serve On SI, Novak Djokovic joked about his Darth Vader kit, but his custom Lacoste jacket was no laughing matter. Even better, his Lacoste On-Court Polo ($170) and Shorts ($110) are still in stock online.

21. Emma Raducanu (Nike)

Emma Raducanu wears Nike at the Queen's Club Championships. | IMAGO / IPS / Mark Greenwood

After dealing with a traumatic situation early in the season, Emma Raducanu put together her best season in years. The vibes were at an all-time high during grass court season. Her Dark Red Nike Slam Polo and Skort ($85) stood out in Andy Murray Arena at the Queen's Club Championships.

20. Carlos Alcaraz (Nike)

Carlos Alcaraz wears Nike at the US Open. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Carlos Alcaraz buried any remaining doubts about his sleeveless shirts and bold haircuts under a trail of worthy competitors at Arthur Ashe Stadium. His Playful Pink Nike Slam Tank ($80) and Bordeaux shorts ($90) capped off an incredible summer run for the six-time Grand Slam champion.

19. Jessica Pegula (adidas Y-3)

Jessica Pegula wears adidas Y-3 at the US Open. | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Jessica Pegula broke out of a slump in style. She kicked off a semi-final run at the US Open by debuting the adidas Y-3 Dress ($200) before eventually switching back to a more toned-down kit from the adidas Y-3 US Open collection.

18. Emma Navarro (FILA)

Emma Navarro wears FILA at the French Open. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

"La victoire appartient au plus opiniâtre," and it does not get any more tenacious than wearing crimson and orange on the clay courts of Roland Garros. But Emma Navarro and FILA pulled it off. Her Center Court Tank ($80) and Skort ($60) were a highlight of the French Open.

17. Jack Draper (NikeCourt)

Jack Draper wears NikeCourt at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Jack Draper's move to Vuorie has been underwhelming so far, but who can blame the British star for becoming the face of a growing brand with a big payday? But his NikeCourt Top ($90) and Shorts ($90) from Nike's London Collection were a great way of saying cheers to the brand.

16. Tommy Paul (New Balance)

Tommy Paul wears New Balance at the Dallas Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tommy Paul lost his bag in Madrid, and it derailed his season. But before injuries took down the American star, Paul stood out in New Balance's Firefly Waffle tennis top ($60) and Marsh Green tournament shorts ($54) at the Dallas Open.

15. Jasmine Paolini (ASICS x A.P.C.)

Jasmine Paolini wears ASICS x A.P.C. at the 2025 Madrid Open. | IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

ASICS partnered with the Parisian fashion label A.P.C. for the clay court season, and they turned out to be a strong doubles team. Jasmine Paolini's Midnight Navy Crew Dress ($150) combined 70s prep style with Japanese-inspired design details.

14. Leylah Fernandez (lululemon)

Leylah Fernandez wore lululemon during DC Open title run. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Leylah Fernandez is the face of lululemon's women's tennis. She scorched the courts during her DC Open title run in a Scallop-Hem High-Neck Tennis Tank Top ($78) and Scallop-Hem High-Rise Tennis Skirt ($98) in "Rock Melon."

13. Daniil Medvedev (Lacoste)

Daniil Medvedev wears Lacoste at the DC Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Daniil Medvedev offered a cool look at the DC Open. He wore his signature Lacoste Polo ($145) in white with a light-blue grid pattern, alongside the Ultra Dry Stretch Tennis Shorts ($90) in pale purple. It was a much-needed refresher from the soaring temperatures (and his fiery temper).

12. Taylor Townsend (TT)

Taylor Townsend wears TT brand at the US Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Taylor Townsend is willing to bet on herself, and that always pays off. Her self-owned 'TT' line delivered some of the most memorable looks of 2025. There are no wrong choices, but her bold white and green dress with claw marks at the US Open provided the fierce edge she needed in the final Slam of the season.

11. Marta Kostyuk (Wilson)

Marta Kostyuk wears Wilson at the 2025 National Bank Open. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Marta Kostyuk had multiple iconic looks throughout 2025. One of our favorites was at the National Bank Open. She wore Wilson's Headliner Tennis Dress ($138), featuring an aqua-marine top that fades into dark blue at the pleated skirt. It was part of a wave of blue taking over tennis during the North American hard court season.

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas (adidas Originals)

Stefanos Tsitsipas wears adidas Originals at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

Stefanos Tsitsipas had to retire with a back injury during his first-round match at Wimbledon. The Greek Star still headlined the adidas Originals campaign and wore an exquisite combination of the 70s-inspired Polo ($80), 2-in-1 shorts ($80), and a headband ($20) featuring the iconic trefoil logo. It was a huge step up from the brand's 'Lucid Lime' kits at the French Open.

9. Maria Sakkari (adidas Y3)

Maria Sakkari wears adidas Y3 at the 2025 US Open. | IMAGO / Hasenkopf

Maria Sakkari wore one of adidas' more inventive kits: the Y-3 Tennis Pro Bib ($110) in purple over the Y-3 Tennis Pro Cropped Tank Top ($75) in white at the US Open. The asymmetrical design of the intersecting straps along the shoulders showcases a simple yet modern emerging style in women's tennis.

8. Nuno Borges (Head)

Nuno Borges wears Head at the Estoril Open Challenger. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Nuno Borges was a must-watch all season long. Sure, the World No. 47 enjoyed some nice runs here and there throughout the campaign. But his custom Head kits were an absolute delight to follow from Challengers to Slams and everywhere in between.

7. Elina Svitolina (adidas Originals)

Elina Svitolina wears adidas Originals at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Elina Svitolina channeled her elegant style with the adidas Originals collection at Wimbledon. Her Climacool dress ($120) and visor ($25) personified the classic aesthetic of SW19. Even better, she is building her own legacy in the fashion world while remaining a champion for Ukraine.

6. Naomi Osaka (Nike - French Open)

Naomi Osaka debuted a Sakura-themed Nike kit at the French Open. | IMAGO / MAXPPP

Naomi Osaka ran into a tough first-round matchup in Paris against Paula Badosa, and fans will mostly remember her teary post-match press conference. But let us not forget her custom Sakura-themed kit and matching Nike shoes that stole the show on the first day of play.

5. Victoria Mboko (Wilson)

Victoria Mboko wears Wilson at Roland Garros. | IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Not many brands and players enjoyed a better year than Wilson and Victoria Mboko. The Canadian star's gold kit at Roland Garros was a masterclass in modern vintage. Her Topspin Seamless Polo Shirt ($68) and Eastside Mini Skirt ($78) continued the brand's 90s-theme in Paris.

4. Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe wears lululemon at the French Open. | IMAGO / Newspix

Nothing is more refreshing than a pool party in the middle of summer, and lululemon invited the entire tennis world with the help of Frances Tiafoe. His UV-Protective Striped Mesh Tennis T-Shirt ($88) and Striped Mesh Tennis Short 7" ($78) and matching accessories were a fan favorite. It was a disappointing season for Tiafoe, but his first year with lululemon was a smash hit.

3. Lorenzo Musetti (ASICS x A.P.C.)

Lorenzo Musetti wears ASICS at the 2025 Madrid Open. | IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Lorenzo Musetti had the best overall year of fashion for any ATP player. Bottega Veneta jackets aside, his all-white ASICS x A.P.C. kit at the Madrid Open was a breath of fresh air. His oversized A.P.C. x Crew Sleeveless Top ($90) and 5" Shorts ($90) incorporated the best of multiple eras.

2. Naomi Osaka (Nike - US Open)

Naomi Osaka and Nike teamed up on a custom kit for the 2025 US Open. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

I audibly gasped when Naomi Osaka took the court at the US Open in a custom red Nike kit shimmering under the bright lights of Ashe. Osaka detailed her "really elaborate" kit and kept fans updated on her custom Labubus at every step. The four-time Grand Slam champion was playing at her best level of the season and seemingly had more fun than ever.

1. Coco Gauff (New Balance x Miu Miu)

Coco Gauff wears New Balance x Miu Miu at the Berlin Open. | IMAGO / tennisphoto.de

Coco Gauff debuted a New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration for Rome, Berlin, and Cincinnati. In Berlin, she wore white and green with accents of sky blue. Unfortunately, her campaign ended quickly. But Gauff dominated throughout 2025 with her Savile Row-inspired Wimbledon kit to her patriotic US Open collection; there is something for every fan.

