Carlos Alcaraz Provides an Update on His Signature Nike Logo

It has been a whirlwind week for World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish superstar lost a competitive ATP Finals championship match to Jannik Sinner before immediately traveling from Turin to Bologna for the Davis Cup finals.

Unfortunately, Alcaraz had to withdraw from the international competition due to a muscle edema in his right hamstring. However, Alcaraz was available for a virtual press conference to discuss his participation in two upcoming U.S. exhibitions (A Racquet at The Rock and the Miami Invitational).

Alcaraz discussed a wide range of topics, ranging from his health to his hair color. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI asked about his upcoming signature Nike logo. There was reporting from Spanish news outlets that he planned to debut the logo in Turin at the ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 ATP Finals. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Alcaraz dismissed the original reporting as "fake news," but did strike an optimistic tone about the direction of the design process.

"It was fake news, to be honest. I'm still working on it, but I didn't say anything about launching the logo on the ATP Finals. So I'm still working on it. I had a few meetings and we're going in a good way, in a good path, to launch the logo as soon as possible. So, all I can say right now is I'm still working on it, but hopefully, hopefully I'm gonna get it soon." Carlos Alcaraz

Unfortunately, it sounds like fans must wait longer for Nike to release Alcaraz's signature logo, but the six-time Grand Slam champion sounds excited about the final product.

Some fans and media mistakenly thought Alcaraz debuted the logo on the back of his warm-up jacket in Turin. However, the design (initials inside a bubble) was made for Sinner as well as part of a limited-edition release.

Carlos Alcaraz's logo on the back of his NikeCourt Heritage jacket. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Nevertheless, excitement remains high for the two inaugural tennis exhibitions - A Racquet at The Rock and Miami Invitational set for Sunday, December 7, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey, and Monday, December 8, 2025, at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe at the Prudential Center and Joao Fonseca in Miami. Both events will include mixed doubles and women’s singles, and are the very first tennis events held in each building.

Alcaraz finished the year as the World No. 1 with a singles record of 71-9 with eight titles. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

