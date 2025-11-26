McEnroe, Roddick, & American Tennis Stars Set for Dallas Exhibition

The Dallas Open has quickly become one of the most exciting tennis events in the United States. The ATP 500 event is serving up more heat for fans this upcoming February with a new star-studded exhibition.

Tournament organizers announced John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, John Isner, and Sam Querrey will face off in the 2026 Dallas Open All-American Classic presented by Baker Tilly.

This exhibition brings together four of the most popular American players from across generations in the tournament's second year as an ATP 500 event. The four players will take the courts on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. CT.

DALLAS…THIS. IS. HUGE. 🤯



Four American legends — McEnroe, Roddick, Isner & Querrey — will be at @thestarinfrisco for one epic night! Introducing the 🇺🇸 All-American Classic presented by @BakerTillyUS.



🎟️ Single session tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/2S7jLoMa1G pic.twitter.com/9cZuNh4g5J — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) November 24, 2025

"We're thrilled to bring together four beloved American tennis stars for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment," said Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs.

"John McEnroe and Andy Roddick are legends who transcend the sport, and pairing them with John Isner and Sam Querrey creates a truly special experience for Dallas Open fans. This exhibition captures world-class tennis with an electric atmosphere and is not one to miss."

Single-session tickets, as well as weeklong and weekend ticket packages, for the 2026 Dallas Open are available now at www.dallasopen.com. Tickets for the exhibition start at $61.

Your 2026 weekend plans? Sorted. 😉



Weekend packages are now on sale for February 13–15 at Ford Center at @thestarinfrisco! Don’t miss the best weekend in Dallas tennis.



🎟️ Buy now: https://t.co/atjxXyOepR pic.twitter.com/KvIG7xSCF5 — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) November 14, 2025

"I have great memories of playing in Dallas throughout my career and I'm excited to get back on the court and play with Andy, John, and Sam," said McEnroe. "Dallas has incredible sports fans and I can't wait to play at The Star."

Joining McEnroe is former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, one of the most accomplished American players of the 2000s. "The Dallas Open has quickly become one of the premier events on the ATP Calendar," said Roddick. "I'm honored to play alongside these guys and be part of the night. We all know how to compete and have fun on the court, which is what this night is all about."

Joining them are North Texas favorites John Isner and Sam Querrey, both known for their powerful serves and big-game performances.

Premium views, premium vibes, and a premium experience are up for grabs, Dallas 🤩



Snag your spot to see Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Casper Ruud in our newly released premium seating, from courtside theater seats to private lounge access. 🔥



🎟️ Limited availability — get… pic.twitter.com/Pj5zKiJOPA — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) October 2, 2025

The 2026 Dallas Open, scheduled for Feb. 7-15, 2026, takes place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the headquarters and training facility of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Open is the only ATP Tour indoor championship held in the United States and already boasts commitments from top-ranked Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, along with 2025 Dallas Open runner-up Casper Ruud and recently added former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov. The tournament will be one of 16 global events at the 500-level and one of only two in the United States.

More Tennis News