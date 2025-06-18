Andy Roddick Talks Multi-Year Advisory Role With Psycho Bunny
Psycho Bunny has announced a multi-year partnership with tennis icon Andy Roddick, further establishing the brand's presence in the sport. The collaboration between the menswear brand and the American tennis legend will bring Psycho Bunny's signature style to a global audience.
As part of the collaboration, Roddick will advise on the brand's expanding presence in tennis and play a pivotal role in enhancing its credibility within the sport. This partnership underscores Psycho Bunny's unwavering support for both established players and emerging talent.
During his playing days, Roddick skyrocketed to World No. 1 and won the 2003 US Open. Roddick remains an important voice in the sport as the host of Served, the top-ranked tennis podcast. This collaboration marks the next chapter in Psycho Bunny's ongoing journey in tennis.
With Roddick leading the way as a global brand ambassador, Psycho Bunny continues to build on its commitment to the sport. Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Roddick about his vision for the future of the partnership.
What made you want to take on a key advisory role with Psycho Bunny?
I've wanted to be a first mover. What Psycho Bunny is doing in the lifestyle space is really cool and approaches style through a different lens. Having met the team, I was excited to get involved.
Do you see this as a natural extension of your tennis apparel journey?
Whilst there is clear crossover with tennis, the brand is much more than that. It is a 360 offering, which is a good fit for my current lifestyle.
Are there any specific lessons you learned as a player that you want to employ as an advisor?
Always innovate and find ways to improve.
As a disruptor in the tennis podcast space, do you hope to shake up the tennis apparel industry?
I am very lucky with Served and the audience we have grown there. I am also excited by the growth ahead with Psycho Bunny.
What are your long-term goals for the partnership?
I am excited to work with the team to grow the Psycho Bunny brand on and off the court.
Can fans expect to see you wearing some Psycho Bunny gear on your podcast?
Of course. I'm sure some people have already spotted the Psycho Bunny logo.
Where do you draw your inspiration for tennis fashion (like a mood board)?
My sense of style is laid back, not trying too hard, and when appropriate, always a sharp suit.
Last question: What is the best tournament for fashion?
It has to be the French Open (because it is in Paris) or Wimbledon (British summer chic).
