Roland Garros 2025: Sam Querrey Talks TNT Coverage & What to Watch
Tennis fans always get nervous about the television broadcast of Grand Slams. Thanks to TNT Sports, there will only be excitement surrounding the coverage of Roland Garros 2025.
TNT Sports' and Eurosport's global coverage of the 129th French Open will feature a stacked roster of commentators that will provide unbelievable access to the prestigious clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament.
This year marks the first of a new 10-year agreement for TNT Sports to present Roland Garros in the United States. It will feature comprehensive coverage to include featured matches each day on TNT, expansive daily whip-around action on truTV, and every match available on Max.
Sam Querrey is among the former tennis players who will be on the grounds providing commetary for the Major. Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Querrey about what to expect in Paris this year.
What do you expect the energy to be like in Paris this year?
I think it's going to be great. Anytime you're around a Grand Slam, there's good energy, especially that first week. On the men's side, you have (Jannik) Sinner and (Carlos) Alcaraz, who were just in the final in Rome. Everyone wants that to be the final on the men's side.
On the woman's side with (Aryna) Sabalenka, (Iga) Swiatek, Coco (Gauff). They're probably the three favorites, but I don't know. Tennis seems like it's booming right now. There's good energy around it, good personalities, and a lot of good young players, so I think it will be a great two weeks.
What is the biggest storyline for you entering the tournament? There is a lot going on right now.
I guess is it Sinner and Alcaraz or the field? Are those two going to continue the dominance. It would be the sixth major in a row between the two of them. It seems as if they're separating themselves from everyone at the moment.
How panicked should we be about Iga Swiatek? It's been a full year since her last title.
It's like a six out of ten on the panic meter. She has set the bar so high for herself that if she doesn't win Madrid or Rome, or like a couple of these events, going into Paris, you're like, 'Oh, what's wrong?'
You know, she's been winning matches. It's not like she's losing first rounds. I'm not as worried the general fan is kind of perceiving how her year is going. I think she's going to be fine. I think she'll put together a good week at the French Open. But there's some worry.
Novak Djokovic is still searching for his 100th title. He's currently in Geneva. Does Djokovic win his 100th title in 2025?
No... If you asked me at the beginning of the year, I would have said, 'For sure.' I'm just losing a little bit of confidence in him each week. He could get his 100th in Geneva. He's playing well, and it's a 250.
But heading to the French Open, I don't think he has what it takes to even make a final. It's just that three out of five, and he's going in with just not that much confidence. There is another Slam he can get this year, I think it's Wimbledon.
If he was in a good section of the draw, maybe some top guys were beat early, but I just... I love Djokovic. I think he's the best of all time. I just don't have that confidence in him right now to make a deep run in Paris.
This is the first Roland Garros in the post-Nadal era. Do you think it will feel any different without him? Or is it onto this new generation?
I think we're on to the new generation. I know they got a Nadal statue that they're revealing Saturday night. So there will be a little Nadal presence there. I don't know if he's going to stick around and hang out at the tournament.
But I feel like we've moved on to the next generation. It's not like Rafa won it last year, and you had those weird COVID years.
So, you've lost a little bit of the Rafa momentum at the French Open the last few years anyway. I think people are really excited about the potential of this Alcaraz/Sinner rivalry to blossom into something over the next decade.
Who's under the radar that we should be looking for?
I honestly don't have one player. (Jack) Draper won Indian Welles, Jakub Mensik won Miami, Holger Rune won Barcelona, Casper Ruud won Madrid. If you're giving a dark horse, it could be one of 12 guys. I don't have like a great answer on that side.
On the woman's side of it, I'll go with Elina Svitolina. I kind of like how she's playing. She won a smaller tournament in Paris earlier this year. She's flying under the radar, no one's talking about her much.
What's TNT Sports doing that is going to make this entire broadcast so special?
It's like all hands on deck. The broadcast team is just like the most impressive list of analysts and players I've ever seen on a tennis broadcast team.
They've got the main desk, the wraparound desk, the Bleacher Report desk, and the TNT Eurosport desk. The resources that are going to be at our disposal are just unlimited. It's going to be pretty creative. It will be a lot of opportunities for organic and unique content to pop up.
More Tennis News
Interview: Arthur Rinderknech talks new Psycho Bunny Deal.
Interview: Donna Vekić talks tennis style, best fashion eras, and more.
Novak Djokovic's French Open 2025 draw is incredibly easy.
Novak Djokovic announces his new coaches before Roland Garros.
Iga Swiatek's brutal French Open 2025 draw has been revealed.