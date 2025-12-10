Paula Badosa Opens Up on 2025 and Why She Is Energized for 2026

A nagging back injury hampered Paula Badosa's 2025 WTA season. After Wimbledon, Badosa played only two matches at the China Open before shutting down her season. The Spanish star has used the extra time off to fully recover from her back injury and jumpstart her training for 2026.

A key ingredient in Badosa's daily routine is Accelerator Active Energy—an energy drink formulated with zero sugar that provides sustained energy and enhances focus.

Accelerator is NSF-certified with zero sugar and no Taurine, which is found in many competitor products. Its proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, and cognitive boosters is clinically proven to help accelerate your metabolism.

Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Badosa about Accelerator, her 2025 season, and goals for the 2026 season.

Paula Badosa for Accelerator. | Accelerator

How long have you been a fan of Accelerator?

It's been a few years already. I think three, four years. Of course, I'm super lucky to be part of the brand, the partnership, but yeah, it's been a few years, and I think it's an amazing journey we've been through.

What made you want to partner with Accelerator over other brands?

Well, first of all, before I start with a brand like this, I like to try the product and I think they align very well with my lifestyle. I think the natural ingredients, the energy side, also as an athlete, and of course, the amazing flavors and good taste. I think that makes an amazing combination, and that's one of the things, and the main parts that I wanted to have this partnership with them.

Paula Badosa for Accelerator. | Accelerator

Is Rocket Pop still your go-to flavor, or are there any other flavors in your rotation?

I really like all of them, but I'm not gonna change that. That's too good for me to change.

Switching to tennis, how is your back feeling this offseason?

Much, much better lately. It's been amazing. I'm on preseason now, the back has had no issues at all, so I'm super happy with that. I'm having very good feedback. And I'm pushing hard for next season, honestly.

Paula Badosa for Accelerator. | Accelerator

You battled injuries throughout 2025, but did you have a favorite moment?

Yeah, I think I would stay with the Australian Open. My first semifinal slam. I know after that the season has been very tough with injuries and all that, but I started the season really well, and I'm going to stick with that memory for sure.

Did you have a least-favorite moment of 2025?

For sure (laughs). No, but, I think especially the last injuries have been really tough, mentally, emotionally, because you're not expecting going through that maybe again. So, yeah, I think the injury side has been the toughest part of this year for sure.

Paula Badosa during her win over Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Do you have any major goals for 2026?

First of all, the injury side. I hope I can stay healthy. But then after that, of course, I want to be one of the best players in the world, get back to that level, play final stages of the tournaments, and that's a little bit the goal I have for next season.

Where do you stand on the scheduling debate?

Look, for me, it's very complicated. I try to stay very realistic, even though it's very tough. Of course, I'm going to say that we play a lot. It's very, very exhausting for all of us, especially physically, emotionally, mentally. We start the year in January, and we finish in November. We're going through all the continents. So, of course, it's very intense.

But from the other side, I also understand and how do you reduce that in a way. So it's very tough and very complicated to find like the perfect solution for everyone. So I'm between both, honestly. Of course, I would like to have a maybe easier schedule.

I'm not gonna lie, but also, in a way, I understand that there's so many tournaments, amazing ones, which ones do you remove? How do you deal with that? So, it's a little bit, I think, of communicating better between players and WTA/ATP, and let's see if we can get and find the best solution for all of us.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa at Indian Wells. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What is your favorite stretch of the WTA season?

I have so many, honestly, but what can I say? I really like the Europe swing. I like the clay court season. I like the grass, but I also love to play in the US. Indian Wells is one of my favorite places on Earth and to play on. So, I don't know, maybe I would stay. I will stick to the Indian Wells and Miami Swing. I really enjoy that one.

I love the Sunshine Swing, too. Last question: Who is the funniest person on tour?

Well, I'm between both now, but I would go maybe with Ons Jabeur. Of course, Aryna Sabalenka, you've seen her on social media. She is a very fun person. So I'm between these two. It depends on the moment and who's more inspired that day.

More Tennis News

Ranking the 25 most iconic kits of the 2025 season.

Jannik Sinner unveils his new racquet for the 2026 season.

Frances Tiafoe's explanation of firing his coaches shocked Venus Williams.

Emma Raducanu is not sympathetic to players complaining about the WTA Tour schedule.

Frances Tiafoe's explanation of firing his coaches shocked Venus Williams.