New Balance Unveils Coco Gauff's US Open Footwear Collection
The North American hard court swing of the tennis schedule is underway, and excitement is growing for the final Grand Slam of the year.
Earlier today, New Balance unveiled its 2025 US Open Footwear Collection, which includes three new tennis shoes for Coco Gauff. The collection will include:
Coco CG2 "Urgent Red and Monarch Burgundy"
The latest colorway of Gauff's second signature tennis shoe features Urgent Red and Monarch Burgundy. It takes inspiration from the burgundy kit and shoes she wore when capturing her first Grand Slam victory in New York in 2023.
The New Balance Coco CG2 "Urgent Red and Monarch Burgundy" drops on August 15 for $160 in adult sizes.
Coco Delray "Bisque and Urgent Red" and "Bisque and Monarch Burgundy"
Made for the everyday player, the Coco Delray is built for all levels of competition. This versatile shoe performs on a range of surfaces, while being equally at home off the court, with new colorways complementing Coco’s signature model.
The New Balance Coco Delray drops in a women's colorway (Bisque and Urgent Red) and men's colorway (Bisque and Monarch Burgundy) for $110 in adult sizes on August 15.
Fresh Foam X CT-Rally v2
Tommy Paul, Jordan Thompson, and McCartney Kessler will debut the Fresh Foam X CT-Rally v2 in a Sea Salt and Lime Leaf colorway at the U.S. Open. The v2 will include a new outsole, midsole, and upper, a more breathable upper mesh, a larger heel clip for increased stability, and an external shank underfoot for added torsional stability.
The New Balance Fresh Foam X CT-Rally v2 drops in women's (Sea Salt and Lime Leaf) and men's (Lime Leaf and Sea Salt) colorways for $150 in adult sizes on August 15.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
