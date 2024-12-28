Naomi Osaka & Emma Raducanu Could Meet in Auckland Finals
The start of the 2025 WTA season is upon us. Capitalizing on fans' excitement for the new year, tournament organizers did an excellent job of scheduling and building the draws.
Look no further than an enticing bracket for the Auckland 250 (ASB Classic). Despite competing against the Brisbane 500 and the United Cup, Auckland will draw many viewers thanks to its bracket.
World No.21 Madison Keys enters Auckland as the top-ranked player, and should be considered the odds-on favorite.
However, a potential finals match between Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu looms large over the draw. Below is a detailed breakdown of how it could happen.
Osaka enters the tournament as the seventh seed. Last year was her comeback season after almost missing significant time due to injuries and giving birth to her first child. She finished the year as the World No.58 and a record of 22-18.
Osaka will face a qualifier in the first and possibly second rounds. In the third round, Osaka could face two-seed Elise Mertens. While that is a formidable challenge, Osaka has beaten Mertens in four of their seven matchups, including one out of their three meetings in 2024.
Osaka's biggest obstacle to reaching the finals could be compatriot Amanda Anisimova. The two players have met twice, with Anisimova winning both times in 2022. It is not an easy path to the finals, but it is manageable for Osaka.
On the other side of the bracket, Raducanu enters as the eighth seed. Last year was also a comeback season for Raducanu, who battled back from injuries to finish as the World No.57 with a record of 21-13.
Similar to Osaka, Raducanu is the favorite in her first two potential matches. Then, her third-round match against Lulu Sun would present a much greater challenge. Sun stopped Raducanu's 2024 Wimbledon run in their only meeting.
From there, Raducanu would have to play Keys in the semifinals. The two players have never met on the WTA tour before. Like Osaka, Raducanu has a path to the finals and starting her season on a high note.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.