Jessica Pegula Pulls Out of 2025 Brisbane International
Last season was easily the best campaign in Jessica Pegula's long and successful career. Pegula overcame knee issues to go 39-16 with two singles title and a ranking of World No.7.
Unfortunately, 2025 is getting off to an inauspicious start for the 30-year-old tennis veteran as her knee problems have returned.
Pegula was scheduled to compete in the Brisbane International, which runs from December 29, 2024 - January 5, 2025. However, tournament organizers announced that Pegula had pulled out of the first WTA 500 tournament of the year.
"Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to a knee injury," the tournament wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Knee problems plagued Pegula for the first half of the 2024 WTA season, causing her to miss most of the spring's clay court swing. She finished the year strong before eventually backing out of her final match at the WTA Finals against Iga Swiatek due to injury.
Pegula returned to the court on December 4, when she faced against Emma Navarro at Maddison Square Garden in an exhibition match.
Pegula is still scheduled to compete in the Adelaide International, which runs from January 6-11, 2025. The hardcourt tournament is the second WRA 500 tournament of the season.
Most importantly, Pegula still plans to compete in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the season. It is played on the legendary blue hard courts in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.