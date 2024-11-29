Naomi Osaka Reveals Emotional Excerpt From Her Upcoming Book
Naomi Osaka's accomplishments extend far beyond the tennis court. The four-time Grand Slam champion is an activist, fashion icon, and soon-to-be author.
On Thursday night, Osaka broke the news that she has been in the process of writing a book and pondered the idea of sharing some of it on social media. On Friday morning, she followed through with her plan to tease an excerpt from the autobiography.
Osaka posted four screenshots of a section called "Ramblins1 (Self Love?)" to her Instagram account. Not only was it well-written, but the content was eye-opening. Fans can check out the post below and some of the most important takeaways from the sneak peek at the book.
Osaka opened up, "Growing up I never liked myself. While that statement is bold, I also wouldn't say I disliked myself either. It was a strange contradiction of thought, I was existing but I didn't have a strong emotion or opinion tied to my being whether positive or negative."
She added, "Comparison is the thief of joy. When I was a teenager I used to compare myself to other people a lot. Whether it was from being a stereotypical teenage girl and thinking my body wasn't conventionally attractive because I'm an athlete, or comparing myself to other tennis players and thinking I'm behind."
The 27-year-old reflected back saying, "If felt like the more I preserved through rough times the more I began to appreciate myself and in that way started a strong comradeship between my body and my mind. I began to feel grateful every day when I woke up."
Currently, there is no official release information about Osaka's book. However, she recently posted pictures of herself preparing for the upcoming season at UCLA. This past year was her comeback, but it ultimately was cut short due to injuries.
Osaka missed most of the Asian swing of the WTA schedule. Her match against Coco Gauff was cut short due to a back injury. As a sign of sportsmanship, Gauff helped Osaka carry her bags off the court.
Osaka underwent an MRI in Beijing, and the results showed a bulged disc and ruptured abdominal muscles. Additionally, she shook up her coaching staff in late September following the US Open.
Osaka finished the year as the World No. 60 with a record of 22-18. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.