Nick Kyrgios Erupts on Social Media after Iga Swiatek Doping News
When Nick Kyrgios is not working on his comeback for tennis, he often speaks about the sport. Either in an official capacity with ESPN during Grand Slams or on his social media accounts, Kyrgios makes sure his voice is heard.
Since August, Kyrgios has injected himself into Jannik Sinner's doping controversy by commenting so much about it online. After news broke about Iga Swiatek's doping ban yesterday, it should be no surprise that the outspoken Australian men's tennis player had a field day with the issue.
Kyrgios' first comment on the matter came in response to tennis reporter José Morgado's announcement of the news on X. Kyrgios simply replied, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHA."
A few hours later, Kyrgios quoted men's tennis player Benjamin Lock's post and added, "OUR SPORT IS COOKED (sleepy and crying emojis).
After reposting others' opinion's on the matter, Kyrgios finally wrote, "The excuse that we can all use is that we didn't know. Simply didn't know. Professionals at the highest level of sport can now just say 'we didn't know.' (hands clapping emoji)."
Kyrgios went on to argue with tennis fans and unofficial player fan accounts on social media. The 29-year-old hurled insults like "penguin," "peanut," and "potato" at his detractors online.
Toward the end of his rant, Kyrgios reiterated his plans to play in the 2025 Australian Open. He is currently scheduled to play in the 2025 Brisbane International.
The Brisbane International is an ATP 250, the lowest tier of annual men's tennis tournaments on the main ATP Tour. It runs from December 29, 2024, through January 5, 2025.
Kyrgios has a career record of 205-114 with seven singles titles. The 29-year-old made it to the 2022 Wimbledon singles finals but has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam singles at any other point in his career.
