Naomi Osaka Explains Why She Fired Her Coach
Naomi Osaka inspired fans with her comeback this year. But simply returning the court is not enough for the four-time Grand Slam champion.
Look no further than her decision to fire her coach after the US Open. Osaka parted ways with Wim Fissette after four years and two Grand Slam titles.
Currently, Osaka is competing in Beijing at the China Open. When speaking with the press, Osaka finally broke her silence on the issue.
Osaka said, "It wasn't anything personal. Like nothing crazy happened. I just felt like I needed a change. It sucks because I wanted to lift trophies with [Wim Fissette]. I'm at a stage in my life that I don't want to have regrets."
She continued, "Patrick [Mourtatoglu] seemed like the guy with the information that I wanted to learn from." However, Osaka was initially hesitant about working with Mourtatoglu.
She explained, "I think the fact that he was Serena's coach for me made me want to avoid him just because his persona is so big. Like, this isn't rude because I found out it's not true, but I didn't know - this sounds so bad - I didn't know if he was a good coach or he coached Serena."
Osaka admitted to still being nervous around Mourtatoglu, but is happy that he took on the "project" of being her coach. Osaka's next match is Friday morning against Yulia Putintseva in the round of 64 at the China Open.
