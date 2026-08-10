Naomi Osaka Reveals Mental Trick to Staying Calm in Matches

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is enjoying her best season in several years. She has finally been able to stay healthy for long enough to find her rhythm, allowing her to climb up the WTA Rankings.

But fans could be forgiven if Osaka seems a little tired on television because of her yawning during matches. Could it be the travel schedule, primetime matches, or fatigue that comes with being a mother and businesswoman?

Last night, Osaka defeated Leylah Fernandez in the fourth round of the Canadian Open (National Bank Open presented by Rogers): 6-4, 6-4. It was no surprise that fans in Toronto backed the Canadian star, and that made Osaka nervous.

Naomi Osaka Yawns to Stay Calm

During her post-match press conference, Osaka said she was "really nervous" and overthinking a lot because people kept mentioning fans supporting Fernandez during their match.

Osaka explained, "So, a couple of times in the match, I tried to yawn to calm myself down because I heard that it kind of relaxes your muscles and stuff. Overall, I am really happy that I was able to win in two, but I didn't feel spectacular or anything."

When asked if she had transformed into Sailor Moon again on the hard courts in Toronto, Osaka was less confident. "Honestly, I wouldn't say it clicked because in DC, I felt a little off. And I'm glad I went there because I'm not sure, right off the grass, if I came like if this was my first tournament, I would have done as well.

So I'm glad I have the experience of DC under my belt. But I do think, obviously, this surface is the only surface that I have titles on. So I think that's for a reason. But I wasn't mad at grass this year, too."

Naomi Osaka's Toronto Campaign

Osaka's campaign in Toronto will not get any easier, as she will face WTA World No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal. After disastrous campaigns on clay and grass, Rybakina has finally started to look like her old self from earlier this year (she even let out a roar during her match yesterday).

Meanwhile, Osaka is the World No. 13 with a singles record of 25-9 and zero titles. The Japanese superstar has dealt with plenty of adversity in recent years, but continues to make great strides on the court.

The 2026 National Bank Open presented by Rogers runs from August 2-16. The alternating host lands the WTA tournament in Toronto this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.