Novak Djokovic Reveals Surprising Plans for 2025
Over the past year, Novak Djokovic has made it abundantly clear that he no longer cares about the ATP Rankings. The 37-year-old has repeatedly said he is focused on winning Grand Slams and representing Serbia in international competitions.
Djokovic's actions have stayed consistent with that message. Despite missing several tournaments, Djokovic qualified for the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Nevertheless, the 24-time Grand Slam champion declined the chance to play in the year-end tournament.
However, Djokovic added an interesting wrinkle to his future plans when speaking with Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo of Tennis Majors. Djokovic said of 2025, "I am going to play in the first week of the season; I am just not sure yet where. Then, of course, Australian Open."
As Ozmo points out in his article, the last time Djokovic played before the first Grand Slam of the season, he won both Adelaide and the Australian Open in 2023.
If Djokovic does play in the Adelaide International, it would serve as an easy warmup for the world's most accomplished tennis player. It is an ATP 250 tournament, which is the lowest tier of annual men's tennis tournaments on the main ATP Tour.
Even better for tennis fans, Djokovic might not be finished playing this year. The 2024 Davis Cup starts later this month, and Djokovic wants to represent Serbia in the hard-court indoor tournament. "I told you guys that a million times. I would like to play the Davis Cup too; let’s see what happens."
Currently, Djokovic is the World No. 5 with a record of 37-9 and one singles title this season. The highlight of his year was winning a gold medal for Serbia in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
The last time fans saw Djokovic on the court was at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia. Before that, Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters finals - his last ATP tournament of the year.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.