Novak Djokovic Commits to Brisbane in Exciting Video
Novak Djokovic has made it abundantly clear that he no longer cares about the ATP Rankings. The 37-year-old is focused on winning Grand Slams and gold medals at this point in his career.
However, he is willing to use the smaller tournaments to help achieve his goals. On Tuesday night, the Brisbane International announced that Djokovic committed to playing in the ATP 250 tournament.
Even better, tournament organizers made the announcement with a goosebump-inducing 23-second video that hyped up tennis fans across the world. Below is the video and what it means for Djokovic's larger plans in 2025.
The announcement video for Djokovic woke up the tennis world, which is in its usual December lull. The Brisbane International runs from December 29, 2024, through January 5, 2025. The event takes place in Brisbane, Australia.
Djokovic plans to use the smaller tournament as preparation for the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 12, 2025. Ten of Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams have come in Melbourne in the Australian Open.
Djokovic finished 2024 as the World No. 7 with a record of 37-9. His only title was arguably his most important - a gold medal for Serbia at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Djokovic had only competed in the Brisbane International once before, when he lost to Ernests Gulbis in the Round of 32 in 2009. It is safe to assume this time will go differently for Djokovic. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.