The 10 Wildest Moments from the 2024 ATP Season
The 2024 ATP season will largely be remembered for the farewell tour of legendary players and the emergence of new stars. However, there was also plenty of drama on and off the court this year.
Outbursts, social media spats, and broken rackets helped give fans more to discuss beyond the sport. Below are the ten wildest moments from the 2024 ATP season.
10. Taylor Fritz Sends Arthur Rinderknech Home
Who remembers the 2023 French Open match between Taylor Fritz and Arthur Rinderknech? Apparently, Rinderknech. The French tennis player brought up Frtiz's behavior at the match before their 2024 rematch at Wimbledon.
It apparently did not sit well with Fritz, who won and then told Rinderknech to "have a nice flight home." It was one of the better moments of beef on the ATP tour this year.
9. Carlos Alcaraz's Summer to Remember
Alcaraz is coming off of an historic season where he finished as the World No. 3 with a record of 54-13 with three singles titles. The Spanish superstar made tennis history by becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles.
8. Novak Djokovic Wins Gold in Paris
Novak Djokovic could not be more clear when he says the ATP Rankings do matter to him. At this point in his career, the 37-year-old is only interested in winning Grand Slams and gold medals. Djokovic completed a lifelong goal of winning gold in a dramatic match at the Paris Olympics.
7. Andrey Rublev's Close Call
Shortly after losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 at the US Open, Rublev felt pain in one of his testicles. By the time he arrived at the hospital, doctors told him he had "five or six hours" before the blood stopped flowing, resulting in an amputation. Luckily for Rublev, the surgery was a success.
6. Alexander Zverev's Lecture
Just a few days after his showdown with Rinderknech, Fritz seemingly had beef again. While it was not beef, it was an intense and one-sided exchange from Alexander Zverev, who took exception to some of Fritz's close friends and family's cheering at Wimbledon. The feud then spilled onto social media.
5. Retirement Ceremonies
Dominic Thiem, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal all hung it up this season. While all players were an integral part of tennis for many years, Nadal transcended the sport to become a global superstar. It was a bittersweet season for tennis fans.
4. Daniil Medvedev's Meltdowns
Despite his success, it was not a fun year for Daniil Medvedev. That is especially true for his rackets. Late in the long season, Medvedev showed frustration at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.
3. Novak Djokovic Hires Andy Murray
Technically, Novak Djokovic hired Andy Murray as a coach after the season. However, it did serve as an exclamation mark on the year. Or perhaps an ellipses into 2025?
2. Frances Tiafoe's $120K Fine
Frances Tiafoe did not hold back on the umpire at the Shanghai Masters. Tiafoe let a specific four-letter word fly nine times. A month later, Tiafoe was fined $120,000 for "Verbal Abuse and Aggravated Behavior."
1. Jannik Sinner's Scandal
It should have been one of the happiest years of Jannik Sinner's career. The World No. 1 won his first two Grand Slams and the ATP Finals title. Unfortunately, his doping scandal broke right before the US Open and plagued the sport for the rest of the season. Sinner will have to deal with the situation well into next year.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.