Novak Djokovic Offers Interesting Advice to Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic has enjoyed a busy off-season. The 37-year-old has circled the globe to build new partnerships with different brands and companies that further solidify him as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.
Djokovic recently participated in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. The wide-ranging interview covers a lot of topics, including advice the 24-time time Grand Slam champion has to offer Jannik Sinner.
As always, Djokovic struck a perfect balance of playing it cool while being sincere. "It seems to me that he is doing well even without my advice. However, it is one thing to win the first two Slams and become number one. Another is to remain at these levels for many years."
Djokovic continued, "To do this, you first need to surround yourself with a competent team that you can trust. Then, there is the need for the right balance between professional and personal life. But after all, we are all different in an individual sport. So what works for me is not necessarily good for him."
Djokovic concluded his advice by adding, "It seems to me that Jannik has understood what he needs. The next goal will be to identify the right formula to best invest in his body, to prevent injuries, to stay healthy, motivated, and above all passionate about tennis."
In the interview, Djokovic explained that he had known Sinner since the Italian superstar was 14 or 15 years old. "You could see that he would have a great career because he already had the right mentality and the right concentration," Djokovic said.
"It doesn't surprise me to see him today at this level, having followed him carefully all these years, observing his way of playing and structuring himself. Also, I like Jannik because he always wants to improve."
Djokovic and Sinner have split their eight matchups. The two rivals will compete once again in the 2025 Australian Open in January.