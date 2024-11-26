Jannik Sinner Snubbed for Prestigious ATP Award

Jannik Sinner showing some nice sportsmanship in his match against Zhizhen Zhang.



Zhizhen hit a serve. The ball was out, but because there was no call, Zhizhen thought he hit an ace.



The umpire tells Zhizhen to hit a 2nd serve.



Umpire: “Due to a technical issue, the system… pic.twitter.com/yb6DM4NjiE