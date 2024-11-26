Jannik Sinner Snubbed for Prestigious ATP Award
Jannik Sinner did a lot of winning this year. At times, it felt like the Italian tennis superstar won everything. While that isn't quite right, Sinner did finish the year as the World No. 1 with a record of 70-6 and eight singles titles (including two Grand Slams).
Despite all of Sinner's success on the court, many tennis fans believe he had more hardware on the way this off-season. Unfortunately, that will not be the case.
On Monday, nominees were revealed for the four player-voted categories and Coach of the Year in the 2024 ATP Awards. Sinner and his coaches did not receive a single nomination. It is quite clear why Sinner and his coaching staff was snubbed.
First, Sinner should have never been considered for three of the four awards: Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year.
However, the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award and Coach of the Year awards should have been in play for the 23-year-old and his team.
The overwhelming consensus among tennis fans and reporters is that Sinner's ongoing fallout from his doping scandal cost him consideration for the awards.
The shocking news broke in August, just before the 2024 US Open, and dogged Sinner for the rest of the season. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) had earlier accepted Sinner's explanation that Sinner unintentionally consumed the banned substance after his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut.
However, despite this clearance, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, bringing the controversy back into center court of the sport.
WADA has announced its intention to seek a two-year ban following his positive tests for the steroid Clostebol in March 2024. Sinner and the rest of the sport are waiting for some closure on this important decision.
With Sinner out of the running for the Sportsmanship Award, Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov, Casper Ruud and Dominic Thiem have a chance to the prestigious honor.
ATP Awards winners, including Fans' Favorite, will be revealed during Awards week, starting December 9. Fans can vote for their favorite singles player and doubles team through Wednesday, November 27 on the ATP website.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.