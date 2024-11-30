Jannik Sinner's Doping Hearing Won't Happen Before February
The 2024 ATP season was easily the best and worst year of Jannik Sinner's career. Sinner dominated on the court, finishing as the World No. 1 with a record of 70-6 and eight singles titles (including two Grand Slams).
Meanwhile, a doping scandal dogged Sinner since March before eventually blowing wide open in August. The 23-year-old thought he had closure when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) believed his version of events and acknowledged his innocence before the US Open.
However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed Sinner's acquittal in late September. The WADA announced its intention to seek a two-year ban following his positive tests for the steroid Clostebol.
Sinner expressed frustration at the time of the announcement, "Obviously I'm very disappointed and also surprised of this appeal, to be honest, because we had three hearings. All three hearings came out very positively for me. You know, I was not expecting it."
Unfortunately for Sinner, his nightmare from 2024 will extend well into 2025. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has released the schedule of hearings that will take place up to February 11, and Sinner's name does not appear on the document.
Sinner will not receive a verdict before that date, so there is no clear end date for the doping controversy. In fact, the sport is still waiting to learn when his case will be heard by the Tribunal in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The only positive side of this extended delay between hearings is that Sinner will be able to defend his title at the 2025 Australian Open. Sinner began his magical season last year by winning his first Grand Slam in Melbourne.
Despite all of the drama, Sinner played at the highest level of his career to finish the 2024 ATP season. Now, it remains to be seen if he can carry that momentum into next season and if he will eventually be able to put this messy chapter of his career behind him.
