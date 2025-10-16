Novak Djokovic Reveals Why He's Not Retiring Anytime Soon
There are many reasons for tennis fans to love Novak Djokovic. Not only is he the greatest men's player of all time, but he has also established himself as a spokesperson and champion of the sport.
Djokovic has achieved this status by being candid rather than coy when speaking with the media. Currently, the 24-time-Grand Slam champion is in Saudi Arabia for the Six Kings Slam exhibition and participating in a lot of media events.
Djokovic participated on a panel with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaqille O'Neal and UFC President Dana White at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Naturally, the 38-year-old was asked when he planned to retire, and he took the question head-on.
"People want me to retire, but that won't happen soon. Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I want to see how far I can go. Watching LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo play until their 40s is motivating. They are inspiring me," said Djokovic.
The Serbian superstar expanded upon his answer, "In the next couple of years, tennis is a sport that can be greatly transformed, and I want to be part of that change.
I want to be playing when we rejuvenate our sport and set the new platform that is going to go on for decades to come."
Djokovic is currently the ATP World No. 5 with a record of 35-11 and one title this season. In recent years, Djokovic has made it clear that he is prioritizing Major tournaments and international events, but he has never provided a clear timetable for when he plans to retire.
After winning gold for Serbia in the 2024 Summer Olympics and eeking out his 100th career title at the Geneva Open in May 2025, it seemed like Djokovic had crossed off every possible goal imaginable.
Now, we know the longevity of athletes like James, Brady, and Ronaldo is inspiring him to compete into his 40s. That is great news for the sport and its fans who are witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime talent.
In addition to being an all-time competitor, Djokovic always shows class on the court. During the Asian Swing of the ATP Tour, we saw him insist on cleaning up his own vomit on the court and refuse to take the spotlight from his opponent, who just pulled off an upset.
Hopefully, Djokovic follows in the footsteps of other recent greats and plays well into his 40s. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.