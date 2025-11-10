Novak Djokovic Shares How He Wants to Retire from Tennis

Have there been enough breaking news notifications for tennis fans surrounding Novak Djokovic's announcements as of late? The 24-time Grand Slam champion has a way of keeping the sport on its toes throughout the twilight of his career.

Just this past weekend, fans tuned into the lowly ATP 250 Athens just to see if Djokovic could capture his 101st career singles title against Lorenzo Musetti. Not only did the 38-year-old win, but he quickly announced that he would not compete in the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

The always-candid Djokovic was not done making grand announcements. In the wake of his victory, the Serbian superstar revealed exactly when, where, and how he wanted to retire. Spoiler alert: the twilight of his career might be longer than we expected.

Novak Djokovic: “I want to retire at the Olympics in 2028 holding the Serbian flag.”



We have another 3 years to witness the greatest athlete ever on a tennis court. 🇷🇸🐐pic.twitter.com/gw3r7Icl44 — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) November 9, 2025

Djokovic told reporters, "I want to retire at the Olympics in 2028 holding the Serbian flag." It is a lofty goal, as Djokovic would be 41 years old at that point. However, it is entirely consistent with everything he has said in the past.

Last year, Djokovic said he was no longer concerned with the ATP Rankings and was only prioritizing Grand Slams and international competitions. More recently, the greatest men's tennis player of all time pushed back against the idea that his retirement was imminent in a press conference at the Six Kings Slam.

"People want me to retire, but that won't happen soon. Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I want to see how far I can go. Watching LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo play until their 40s is motivating. They are inspiring me," said Djokovic.

Targets set! 🎯



The 24-time Grand Slam tennis champion, Novak Djokovic tells Croatian football manager Slaven Bilić that he hopes to defend his men's singles title at a sixth Olympic Games. 💪#Olympics | #MoreThanSport | @LA28 | @ITFTennis | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/vO1YeZOSM9 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 16, 2025

In June, Djokovic discussed the importance of the 2028 Olympics with Croatian football manager Slaven Bilić. "The only thing that at this moment, professionally speaking, I have in my vision at this point."

He continued, "And it's interesting when we talk about these achievements and the Olympics that stand out and redemption, the only thing that I have in my head, which gives me motivation, is the Olympics of 2028 in Los Angeles.

"And playing for the national team and Grand Slams. But not even the Grand Slams, not as much as the Olympics."

Novak Djokovic takes gold in what was made to be a thrilling men’s singles final against Carlos Alcaraz! 🎾🥇🥈#Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/ndpvRp9f4c — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 16, 2024

Many tennis fans considered Djokovic's epic victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Summer Olympics in the gold medal match to be the crowning achievement of his unmatched career.

However, the tennis legend has remained a dominant force in the ATP, even as Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner write the next chapter of the sport. Hopefully, Djokovic can hit his lofty goal, as it would mean three more years of unforgettable moments.

The Summer Olympics in Los Angeles run from July 14-30, 2028. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News