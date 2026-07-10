Novak Djokovic Takes Offense to Question After Wimbledon Defeat

The top-ranked Jannik Sinner defeated the seventh-seeded Novak Djokovic in straight sets during their Wimbledon semi-final showdown on Friday: 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Despite calling it a "good old blowout," Djokovic was in a pretty good mood during his post-match press conference.

The 39-year-old was honest about his level of play and the new expectations that come with age. It didn't help that he entered the match with heavy legs. However, one question clearly irked him.

"It's as simple as that."

Novak Djokovic says he hopes to play Wimbledon at least one more time. He says Jannik Sinner was a level or more better than him at Wimbledon



“The level is so high these days. Do you intend to come back next year when you’re 40?”



Novak: “I’d like to. At least one more time.… pic.twitter.com/LdlxpIiLIs — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 10, 2026

"I was just half a step late basically on any shot," Djokovic said flatly. "It's as simple as that. He was just a level or more better than I was. I was just not sharp enough. Not reactive enough. Not balanced enough to play him. That's it. There was not much I could do on the court."

Djokovic was fine picking apart his own game and complimenting Sinner, but he took offense to a reporter's question suggesting his effort level had changed this season.

The reporter said Djokovic seemed more competitive this year than last year, and the 24-time Grand Slam champion interrupted, "Wrong." Djokovic let the reporter finish the question before reiterating that the premise was wrong.

"I just said you're wrong"

Novak Djokovic after his loss to Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, ‘Of course I’m disappointed. Of course I wanted to win Wimbledon. That’s the reason why I’m still pushing myself so hard. I just lost to a better player’



“This year you seen to be more competitive this year than last… pic.twitter.com/LOpSIrURzL — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 10, 2026

"I just said you're wrong," Djokovic said. "I don't agree with your opinion. I am always competitive. I always give my best under the circumstances. Sometimes it looks from outside more, sometimes less. But only I know what I go through internally and what it takes to be able to still play at this level.

Of course, I'm disappointed. Of course, I wanted to win Wimbledon. That's the reason why I'm still pushing myself so hard. I just lost to a better player. I have to accept it."

Djokovic later revealed that he injured himself in last year's quarterfinal match against Flavio Cobolli before losing to Sinner. This proved his point about effort and fitness.

Djokovic's Wimbledon Campaign

As predicted before the start of the tournament, landing on the same side of the draw proved to be too challenging for Djokovic to overcome. With Carlos Alcaraz still recovering from a wrist injury, it feels like the Serbian superstar just missed out on one of his last, best opportunities for that elusive 25th Major title.

Djokovic is currently the ATP World No. 9 with a record of 14-5. He will now begin his preparation for the North American hard court swing. Sinner is World No. 1 and improves to 43-3 with five titles this season. He will face Alexander Zverev in the gentlemen's singles final on Sunday, July 12.

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