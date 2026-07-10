Shop Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon Outfits

Tennis players and fans have differing opinions of the All England Club's strict all-white dress code. However, sportswear brands have proven that you can get creative with white clothing while adhering to the traditional aesthetic.

There is no better example on the men's side than the semi-final showdown between Novak Djokovic (Lacoste) and Jannik Sinner (Nike). Below is a breakdown of what athletes and fans must know about each player's kit.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic wears Lacoste at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / ISI Photos

Throughout the tournament, Djokovic's on-court kit has always consisted of the Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic On Court Polo ($155) and Men's Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic Shorts ($110). However, Djokovic has mixed and matched his accessories depending on the weather conditions.

Djokovic has worn the Men's Stretch Jersey Wristbands ($25) and a custom white. On foot, Djokovic has worn the Lacoste Sport Socks ($25) and a grass-court edition of the ASICS Court FF3 tennis shoes in a player-exclusive colorway ($180).

Novak Djokovic's Lacoste tennis shoes. | IMAGO / IPS

Djokovic made fashion headlines with the custom blazer he wore on the court for his first few matches. The coat featured an embroidered logo and a message on the inside that roughly translates to: "A hero is not the one who strikes, but the one who endures injustice and forgive."

However, Djokovic has swapped out the blazer for player-exclusive track jackets and windbreakers over the past few rounds.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner wears Nike at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / ISI Photos

Sinner has worn the NikeCourt London Court Dri-FIT Slam Tennis Polo ($110), NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts ($95), and Nike Unicorn ADV crew socks ($26).

Sinner's hat appears to be the Nike Club Court Logo Unstructured Tennis Cap ($32) and unreleased NikeCourt wristbands. His highly publicized shoes are a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike GP Challenge 1.5 tennis shoes. His on-court jacket is a custom Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) piece.

Jannik Sinner's Nike tennis shoes. | IMAGO / BSR Agency

Unlike many of his peers, Sinner does not like making splashy fashion statements on the court. That is funny because he has deep ties to the fashion world and is well-respected in that arena. The Italian superstar is all business before, during, and after matches.

Of course, Lacoste and Nike have preferences on who they want to win this semi-final showdown. But whoever makes it to the final will look good, and fans can copy their look.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships concludes with the gentleman's singles final on Sunday, July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.