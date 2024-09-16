Ons Jabeur Calls It Quits for 2024 Season
The WTA Tour just became a little less fun today. Ons Jabeur, the Minister of Happiness, has announced she is done playing for the remainder of the year.
Jabeur wrote on social media, "This year has been extremely hard for me, and as athletes, we know that recovery is part of the journey. Due to my ongoing shoulder injury, my medical team and I've made the difficult decision to step off the tennis circuit for the rest of the season."
She concluded, "While I'm taking time to heal, I'll be dedicating myself to charity work and ensuring that we make a real difference in the world."
Jabeur has battled knee and shoulder issues throughout this summer. She even suffered a scary moment due to illness while playing Coco Gauff in the Berlin Ladies Open in June.
Jabeur missed the Paris Olympics due to concerns about her knee and then withdrew from the Cincinnati Open while dealing with ongoing shoulder issues.
She finishes the year with a record of 16-14 and no titles. Jabeur is currently ranked the World No. 22, a steep slide from when she was the second-ranked player in June 2022.
Hopefully, fans will get to see the fan-favorite back on the court in full health in January.