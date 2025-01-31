Patrick Mouratoglou explains why Carlos Alcaraz is better than Jannik Sinner
Patrick Mouratoglou has built a massive following thanks to his legendary coaching career and stellar social media presence. Mouratoglou keeps the tennis world entertained with his tutorials, tips and takes on the sport with well-produced Instagram videos.
Earlier this week, the 54-year-old reignited a debate between two major fanbases that will continue for years to come. Who is better, Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcraz? Mouratoglou argues that it is Alcaraz.
"Jannik is not above everyone, I don’t think he is above Carlos. When Carlos is at his best, there is a real match, and I’m not sure who is going to win, and nobody can say who will win," said Mouratoglou.
He continued, "All their matches have been extremely close, extremely uncertain, and Carlos won some big ones against him. I think Jannik and Carlos are above everyone else. The difference is, they have a different type of game."
Mouratoglou pointed out that Alcaraz plays a riskier style that results in more unforced errors, while Sinner "plays at a crazy high pace without missing." He likes Alcaraz's power and ability to change rhythm. In comparison, Sinner "plays everything at the same extremely high pace."
Mouratoglou finished his argument strongly, "So the fact that Carlos is making more errors maybe makes him look less dominant in the matches against other players, but he has so much margin, it's crazy.
And when he faces Jannik, nobody can say who's going to win. And look at the achievements: both won two Grand Slams last year, and Carlos, at the moment, has won more Slams than Jannik and is actually younger. I don't think we can say that Jannik is way above Carlos. That's not true."
Alcaraz has a 6-4 record over Sinner, winning all three of their matchups in 2024. The two ring stars have not yet faced each other in 2025.
In addition to commentating on the sport, has coached Serena Williams, Holger Rune, Simona Halep, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among other star players. Mouratoglou was recently hired as Naomi Osaka's coach in September 2024.
Osaka said, he "seemed like the guy with the information that I wanted to learn from." However, Osaka was initially hesitant about working with Mourtatoglu, "I think the fact that he was Serena's coach for me made me want to avoid him just because his persona is so big.
Like, this isn't rude because I found out it's not true, but I didn't know - this sounds so bad - I didn't know if he was a good coach or he coached Serena."
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.