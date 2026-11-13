Pegula Reflects on Hot-Mic Incident Ahead of WTA Finals Showdown with Andreeva

Arguably, the most anticipated match at the 2026 WTA Finals is on.

A week after Jessica Pegula was overheard calling Mirra Andreeva a “diva” during a practice session before the tournament, the two will now face off in Saturday’s semifinals.

Andreeva clinched her place in the final four on Wednesday with a commanding 6-4, 6-0 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The straight-sets win secured the 19-year-old the top spot in Group 2 and set up a semifinal clash against the Group 1 runner-up.

Pegula Escapes Noskova To Reach Final Four

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova secured a Group 1 first-place finish after taking the second set against Pegula in their round-robin match Thursday evening.

Noskova held a match point at 5-4 in the third set, but Pegula battled through to win 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5, securing her spot in the semifinals. Coco Gauff, who defeated Marta Kostyuk earlier in the day, would’ve moved on had Noskova won.

Pegula & Andreeva Set For First Meeting After Hot-Mic Drama

Although both have been consistent top-10 players in recent seasons, Saturday will mark the first-ever tour meeting between Andreeva and Pegula.

Jessica Pegula on facing Mirra Andreeva in the WTA Finals semis:



"We've only practiced with each other twice, and we've never played. I feel like we're still a little unfamiliar with each other's games.



I think we've all seen Mirra has a good sense of humor...she said she… pic.twitter.com/KN7vlrjMq5 — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) November 13, 2026

“We've only practiced with each other twice, and we've never played, so I feel like we're still a little unfamiliar with each other's games a bit,” Pegula told reporters after her win Thursday.

“But of course, we've seen both of each other play quite a bit. I think it'll be a great matchup. She's been really efficient with her matches, maybe a little opposite of my matches so far here. So it's going to be tough.”

Pegula and Andreeva’s practice session ahead of the tournament was especially memorable for tennis fans.

Pegula, unaware that the practice court audio was discernible and being live-streamed to the WTA’s YouTube channel, criticized Andreeva’s attitude.

“I think she’s a nice girl, she’s just a bit of a diva. She needs to be humbled,” said the American.

Pegula also complimented Andreeva’s abilities and made comparisons with Coco Gauff.

“She’s wonderful. She’s got the perfect serve. She moves like a cat, she’s smart, she anticipates well,” said the World No. 5. “If she had Coco’s mentality, she’d be better than Coco.”

WTA chair Valerie Camillo apologized to Pegula during a pre-tournament press conference, citing “several breakdowns” in the tour’s livestream execution.

Andreeva & Pegula Say There’s No Beef Between Them

"Obviously, she apologized, so there's no drama or anything behind it. Now we're able to laugh about it so I think that's the most important."



As expected, Mirra Andreeva says everything is all good between her and Jessica Pegula after hot mic gate. pic.twitter.com/Oo4pdd49i2 — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) November 10, 2026

Andreeva said Pegula apologized soon after the clip made its rounds online, and confirmed there’s no bad blood between the pair.

“I really appreciated that she came up to me on the same day,” the 19-year-old told reporters on Monday. “There is no drama or anything behind it. Now we're able to laugh about it, so I think that's the most important.”



Pegula said Andreeva took her apology in stride.



“She was totally fine, and she was like, "I'm a diva." She embraces it, and so it was kind of funny. I was like, maybe I need a little bit more of that in myself on the court.”

While Pegula maintains there’s no beef between the two, the 32-year-old believes the hot-mic drama can draw more viewership for Saturday's semifinal.

“Storyline writes itself. I guess we had to play each other,” she said. “I think it'll get people excited about the match. We're all good, but if it gets people to watch, I think it's fine.”

