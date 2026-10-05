The Power and Technique Behind Jannik Sinner's Unbeatable Serve

Opponents once treated Jannik Sinner’s serve as the place to attack. Not anymore. The serve powered him to six titles in 2026, including Wimbledon, where he defended his title against Alexander Zverev and saved the only break point he faced.

What Makes Sinner's Serve Unbeatable?

The strength of Sinner’s serve is built from the ground up. He starts from a pinpoint stance, sliding his back foot forward to meet his front foot as he tosses the ball. Sinner then uncoils fully, driving energy up through his kinetic chain before landing inside the court.

Rhythm is the next key. Sinner starts his motion slowly and accelerates through contact. The biggest edge is accuracy. In the Wimbledon final, Zverev delivered several well-placed aces, averaging 133mph, while Sinner’s aces averaged lower speeds. Even longtime critic Nick Kyrgios now calls him “ one of the best pinpoint servers we have .”

The Grip and Toss Behind Sinner’s Serve

Sinner serves with an Eastern backhand grip, which keeps the racket head in a more neutral position. The grip helps him generate both pace and spin, so his serves dip and drop sharply as they reach the returner.

The toss is the other constant. Sinner sends the ball high and releases it to the same height and distance every time, letting him strike it at the peak of its arc. Because the motion flows instead of jerking, he can repeat it serve after serve.

Transforming Jannik’s Serve From Weakness to Weapon

This service dominance did not come easily. Four years ago, Simone Vagnozzi took over coaching duties from Riccardo Piatti, and the serve was his priority. He wanted to remove a hitch and move the toss further in front so Sinner could serve more aggressively.

Vagnozzi reflected in May that, “In 2022, I started this adventure with Jannik, and to think that in such a short time he has achieved all these results is special. All this makes me proud; his mental strength is incredible.”

Sinner was previously using a platform stance. Vagnozzi and his team optimized his delivery, changing his preparation to a more classical off-side lift and switching him to the pinpoint stance. Since 2022, Sinner has made significant progress in all of the key service stats, notably improving his ace rate from 8.9% in 2025 to 16.4% in 2026.

Fixing What Already Worked

After losing the 2025 US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner reworked a serve that was already elite. Vagnozzi said the team saw problems with the serve in New York and changed both the motion and the rhythm.

The new motion went in the day before Sinner arrived in China, and he adapted quickly in Beijing. “Before it was a bit too fast in the beginning. Now it’s a bit slower,” Sinner said in January. His toss also moved from slightly forward and right to further back, over his head.

Darren Cahill explained the urgency after the 2025 ATP Finals: “You have control over one shot in tennis, and that is the serve.”

Praise From Fellow Players

On The Player’s Box podcast, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys called Sinner’s serve one of the most improved shots on tour . Pegula singled out his wide ad-side serve, which looks low-percentage yet keeps producing aces.

Keys recalled Cahill saying the plan was for Sinner to study one player’s serve and copy it, with Sinner choosing John Isner.

Saving His Best for the Biggest Points

Sinner’s serve gets better under pressure. In early 2025, analyst Jeff Sackmann found that Sinner won a tour-best 71.5% of his service points, rising to 72.5% when facing break points.

He also hits harder as the stakes rise. In Sackman’s analysis, Sinner’s average first serve reached 121 mph at 15-30, compared with 113 mph at 40-0, and he still landed more first serves than usual.

At Wimbledon this year, Sinner saved the lone break point he faced against both Novak Djokovic and Zverev. He led the men’s draw with 128 aces. In the final, he hit 15 aces and won 80% of his first-serve points.

Sinner’s Serve by the Numbers

Through the Miami semifinals in March, Sinner landed 67.5% of his first serves, up from 61.9% in 2025, which had been his best season.

He nearly doubled his aces to 11.1 per match and held serve 94% of the time. Sinner’s serve has gotten faster, with his average first-serve speed rising from 117mph in 2022 to 123mph in 2025.

For now, the serve is on hold. Sinner withdrew from the US Open with a right knee injury and skipped the China Open. His status for future tournaments remains uncertain.