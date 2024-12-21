Qinwen Zheng Takes Risk by Dropping Out of United Cup
The 2025 WTA and ATP seasons officially kick off in less than a week at the United Cup. The unique international men's and women's tournament gives players a chance to represent their countries while gaining rankings points.
Unfortunately, China just lost its biggest star. WTA World No.5 Qinwen Zheng announced on Instagram that she has pulled out of the tournament.
Zheng wrote, "Hi everyone, just a quick update that I sadly not going to be competing at the @unitedcuptennis next week. After the long season that 2024 was for me, I need a few extra weeks of rest, recovery,and good training to get ready for the new season."
She continued, "I had such a fantastic time at the United Cup in January of this year, and therefore will miss the event greatly. Still, I am so excited to back in Australia soon and I will see you all in Melbourne in a couple of weeks!"
The United Cup runs from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025. The hard-court tournaments are played at two venues in the Australian cities of Perth and Sydney.
There is no denying that Zheng had a long season in 2024, going 50-18 with three singles titles (including a gold medal for China in the Paris Summer Olympics).
However, dropping out of the United Cup is a risky move. Zheng is also not playing in the Brisbane WTA 500 or Adelaide WTA 500, which are scheduled for the first two weeks of January.
Zheng's first tournament of the year will be the Australian Open where she made it to the finals in 2024. Even more challenging, the 22-year-old will be without her coach in Melbourne. It is a risky approach for Zheng to take, but it could pay off in the long run for the tennis superstar.
