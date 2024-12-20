Upsets & Repeats: Predicting the 2025 Grand Slam Winners
The month of December is a perfect time to look back at the year in tennis. However, every top-ten list and holiday shopping guide has been thoroughly covered.
In just over a week, the new season will be here. So, it is time to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025. There is no better way to do that than by a series of bold predictions for the ATP and WTA.
Below is Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI's predictions for every Grand Slam winner of 2025. Fans will notice a mix of upsets and chalk at each of the year's Majors.
Australian Open
Qinwen Zheng: Aryna Sabalenka dominated the hard courts last year. All four of her titles came on hard courts, including the Australian Open and US Open. However, Qinwen Zheng came on strong in 2024. Next year will be Zheng gets her first win against Sabalenka in her sixth and most important attempt.
Novak Djokovic: The world's most accomplished tennis player has made it abundantly clear that he only cares about Grand Slams and representing Serbia. Djokovic has gone all in on his preparation for the Australian Open, and we believe it will be his 25th and final Grand Slam title.
French Open
Iga Swiatek: There is no doubt who is the best clay court player in the WTA. Swiatek will pick up her fourth consecutive French Open title and get revenge for losing in the semifinals of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Roland-Garros.
Carlos Alcaraz: Sadly, Alcaraz must wait another year to get the kangaroo tattoo he wants to get after winning the Australian Open. However, he will enjoy another big summer, starting with a title at the French Open.
Wimbledon
Jasmine Paolini: Despite not fitting the criteria to win the 2024 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year award, everyone agrees that Paolini made the most progress last year. Next year, she breaks through with her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.
Carlos Alcaraz: Working backward, it is easy to talk yourself out of picking many of the men's top players to win Wimbledon. We keep landing on Alcaraz, repeating his run of French Open and Wimbledon championships while securing his third consecutive title at SW19.
US Open
Aryna Sabalenka: Do we really think 2025 will not entail any Grand Slam titles for the sport's two best players? Of course not. Sabalenka repeats as the US Open champion before finishing the year off in dominating fashion.
Jannik Sinner: Hopefully, 2025 is the year Sinner can put the doping controversy behind him. It was last August when the news broke, and the Italian superstar has been dogged by the scandal ever since. Sinner will get some closure next year, including his second straight US Open title.
